Thibault Saunier: gst-dots-viewer: A New Tool for GStreamer Pipeline Visualization

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2025



Quoting: gst-dots-viewer: A New Tool for GStreamer Pipeline Visualization | Thibault Saunier's blog —

We’re happy to have released gst-dots-viewer, a new development tool that makes it easier to visualize and debug GStreamer pipelines. This tool, included in GStreamer 1.26, provides a web-based interface for viewing pipeline graphs in real-time as your application runs and allows to easily request all pipelines to be dumped at any time.

gst-dots-viewer is a server application that monitors a directory for .dot files generated by GStreamer’s pipeline visualization system and displays them in your web browser. It automatically updates the visualization whenever new .dot files are created, making it simpler to debug complex applications and understand the evolution of the pipelines at runtime.