KDE Plasma 6.4 promises a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, KWin-X11 easy to use, but flexible X window manager, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.
Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.
Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.
The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.
The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.
The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.
Android Leftovers
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
- Here are the new modules available in the Plasma 6.4 beta
- Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
- Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers (Too Many Buzzwords Again)
- Android Leftovers
- Your phone's Quick Replies and Smart Actions could get a whole lot more helpful with Android 16
- Proprietary Holes and Windows TCO
- Clonezilla Live 3.2.2 Released with Kernel 6.12 and Enhanced Ezio Options
- The latest Clonezilla live 3.2.2-5 release brings a fresh Debian Sid base
- 5 Features Windows Should Steal From Linux Mint
- Windows has been lagging behind in terms of modern features to the extent that a Linux distro can offer a better user experience
- 6 reasons why Linux is better than ever
- If you asked PC users about the most accessible OS in the 2010s
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and SparkFun
- elementary OS Preview Some Cool Upcoming Features
- The elementary OS 8.0.1 release back in March brought an appreciable set of improvements with it
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- OpenBSD – multi-platform BSD-based UNIX-like operating system
- The OpenBSD project produces a free, multi-platform 4.4BSD-based UNIX-like operating system
- This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard
- Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor
- GNOME: 2025-05-16 Foundation Report
- Here’s my attempt at a more concise Foundation Report for my second official week at the Foundation
- Thibault Saunier: gst-dots-viewer: A New Tool for GStreamer Pipeline Visualization
- We’re happy to have released gst-dots-viewer
- This Week in GNOME: #200 Two Hundred
- What a milestone! We’re thrilled to celebrate the 200th post of This Week in GNOME
- VeraCrypt and Linux kernel encryption conflict
- I connected an external hard disk containing an NTFS-formatted VeraCrypt container to my Slimbook Titan machine running Kubuntu 22.04
- STARPro64 Brings 32GB LPDDR5 and 20 TOPS NPU to RISC-V SBC Platform
- Software support includes RockOS, a Debian-based Linux distribution maintained by PLCT Lab
- In Memoriam: John L. Young, Cryptome Co-Founder
- John L. Young, who died March 28 at age 89 in New York City
- Helwan O.S: Egypt’s All-Purpose Linux Distribution
- The folks who develop Helwan O.S say it’s “designed by devs for devs and creators
- Why Gaming with openSUSE Is A Good Move
- And you’re still gaming. Still winning. Just on Linux
- Games: Team17 Humble Bundle, SWAPMEAT, and More
- Today in Techrights
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Applications: LibreOffice, Midori, OpenSnitch, BleachBit, Kubernetes
- Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
- Programming Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- 3 reasons Windows 11 is the best advertisement Linux ever had
- Windows 11 was a strange shift in Microsoft's approach to new operating systems
- Devices/Embedded: Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More
- The 'End of 10' is nigh, but don't bury your PC just yet
- Linux types mobilize website to help people avoid creating more e-waste
- today's howtos
- BSD: ERSPAN and BSD Now
- Rust turns 10
- Games: Stellar Blade, Nubs! Arena, and More
- Android Leftovers
- Redmagic’s 9-inch OLED Android tablet reportedly has a huge battery
- GTK 4.18, the PinePhone and Megapixels
- While I have largely moved on to one of my (too) many other devices
- Divine D. project is developing a Linux phone with a RK3588s processor
- The Rockchip RK3588 processor family has been around for a few years now
- Ubuntu is Replacing its Image Viewer and Terminal Apps
- Ubuntu’s “Questing Quokka” has begun its journey to release land
- Musicus – New Classical Music player & Organizer for GNOME
- Looking for an application to play and organize classical music in Linux? Here’s one working in process
- Free and Open Source Software
- In celebration of accessibility
- Accessibility in the free and open source world is somewhat of a sensitive topic
- 'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade
- Windows 10 support is ending
- 3 Years Since Moving to Static [original]
- The moral of the story: go static
- Today in Techrights
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Enters Beta Testing with Many New Features
- The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series for public testing, a major update promising many new features and improvements.
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Retro: ESP32, ODROID, and More
- Events Leftovers
- Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
- Applications: Kubernetes, Turtl, GNU Health, and More
- GNOME: Ptyxis, GSoC, Qemu, and More
- Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
- today's howtos
- System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU
- Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.
- Games: Moonsigil Atlas, Zotac Zone, and More
- Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel
- Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution
- Firefox is Proprietary DRMware Hosted by Microsoft Now, People Explore Contingencies (E.g. LibreWolf)
- RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit
- Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers
- You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How
- After almost a month of waiting, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can finally upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release.
- Suriname Public Healthcare System embraces GNU Health
- The government of Suriname has adopted GNU Health for the Public Healthcare system
- BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited [original]
- The demise of Windows is measurable
- Android Leftovers
- Android is making stolen phones unusable with enhanced theft protection
- today's leftovers
- Security and Fake Security
- IBM Red Hat Serving Microsoft and Promoting Buzzwords, False Marketing
- Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors
- Archinstall, the menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution, has been updated today to version 3.0.5, the fifth maintenance update in the Archinstall 3.0 series, bringing some new features and many bug fixes.
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
- The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution
- Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More
- 10 stories from GamingOnLinux
- LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
- Debian's AWKward essential set
- Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter
- Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard
- Sorting Out the ~250,000 Pages in This Site [original]
- Search soon?
- Today in Techrights
