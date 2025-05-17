news
Videos and Shows: COSMIC Alpha 7, Many Invidious Picks, and TLLTS
Tux Digital ☛ Hands-On with COSMIC Alpha 7 – Full Walkthrough of System76’s New GNU/Linux Desktop
System76 dropped COSMIC Alpha 7, and it’s a big step forward in their custom Rust-based desktop environment. Join me as I walk through the newest changes and features to see what’s cooking for this desktop.
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1098
Joel and pacman donut.