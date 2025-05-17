news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to use SSH in Windows, macOS or Linux
If you ever need to securely connect to a remote machine and reach a command-line interface, SSH is the tool for the job. The Secure Shell Protocol (SSH) has been used for decades as a means to remotely interface with Unix / Linux / BSD machines over insecure connections.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Check Your Disk Usage in Linux
No matter how high-capacity your storage drive is, you always need to see how much space you have used and what files are using it. While there are ways to do this from the GUI in Linux, as always, you get more detail by using the terminal command line. Terminal tools are especially useful for users who are monitoring remote systems, for example busy system administrators connecting over a secure shell connection. In this tutorial, we’ll look at various ways of using the terminal to check disk usage enabling us to see what storage space is left on our system no matter where we may be.
-
Thomas Günther ☛ Fallback lang attributes
I recently stumbled over a post in the Kirby forums about the HTML lang attribute for multilingual sites.
It made me realise that I never even thought about how to handle the lang attribute when content of a page isn’t fully translated. A good opportunity to diving a bit deeper and writing an article about my learnings and ideas.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Let's Encrypt drops "Client Authentication" from its TLS certificates
The TLS news of the time interval is that Let's Encrypt certificates will no longer be usable to authenticate your client to a TLS server (via a number of people on the Fediverse). This is driven by a change in Chrome's "Root Program", covered in section 3.2, with a further discussion of this in Chrome's charmingly named Moving Forward, Together in the "Understanding dedicated hierarchies" section; apparently only half of the current root Certificate Authorities actually issue TLS server certificates. As far as I know this is not yet a CA/Browser Forum requirement, so this is all driven by Chrome.
-
Kirill A Korinsky ☛ EdgeRouter 4 under OpenBSD with Failover WAN
This article details the configuration process for setting up OpenBSD on an EdgeRouter 4 device to function as a home router, incorporating features such as private DNS resolution for clients and failover WAN connectivity.
-
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Change File or Directory Permissions via the Linux Terminal
In this how-to we’ll look at the chmod command, a powerful command that can change file and directory permissions for the owner, user group members and others. In a section below, we’ll also explain how to tell what group your user is in and exactly what Linux means by “others.”
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FOSSBilling on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
FOSSBilling is a powerful open-source billing and client management solution designed for hosting providers, web agencies, and online businesses. As a robust alternative to commercial billing software, it offers comprehensive features for invoice management, client support, and service automation without licensing costs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Glances on Fedora 42
Monitoring system performance is crucial for maintaining optimal functionality and troubleshooting issues in GNU/Linux environments. Glances provides an elegant solution for system administrators, GNU/Linux enthusiasts, and DevOps engineers who need to keep track of their system’s vital signs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pinta on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS [Ed: A Mono (Microsoft) trap. Use GIMP or Krita.]
Pinta stands as one of the most accessible image editing tools available for GNU/Linux users, offering a streamlined alternative to more complex software like GIMP. Whether you need to make quick edits, create simple graphics, or annotate screenshots, Pinta provides the perfect balance of functionality and simplicity.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Podman Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Podman Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. In today’s containerized development environment, having reliable tools to manage containers is essential for developers and system administrators alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Setup Apache Virtual Host on Debian 12
Apache is one of the most popular web server solutions available today, powering approximately 25% of all websites on the internet. When running a single server that needs to host multiple websites or web applications, Apache Virtual Hosts provide an elegant solution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on Fedora 42
FFmpeg stands as one of the most powerful multimedia frameworks available in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, offering robust capabilities for processing, converting, and manipulating audio and video files. For Fedora 42 users, installing FFmpeg opens up a world of multimedia possibilities, from simple format conversions to complex video editing tasks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MPV Media Player on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MPV Media Player on Linux Mint 22. MPV Media Player stands as one of the most versatile and powerful open-source media players available for Linux systems today.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Splunk on Debian 12
Splunk stands as one of the most powerful tools for analyzing and monitoring machine data, providing valuable insights across IT operations, security, and compliance frameworks. Installing Splunk on Debian 12, the latest stable release of this robust GNU/Linux distribution, creates a reliable foundation for your data analytics platform.
-