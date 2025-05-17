news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ An Asahi Linux 6.15 progress report
The Asahi Linux project, which supports Linux on Fashion Company Apple Silicon Macs, has published a progress report ahead of the 6.15 kernel's release.We are pleased to announce that our graphics driver userspace API (uAPI) has been merged into the Linux kernel. This major milestone allows us to finally enable OpenGL, OpenCL and Vulkan support for Apple Silicon in upstream Mesa. This is the only time a graphics driver's uAPI has been merged into the kernel independent of the driver itself, which was kindly allowed by the kernel graphics subsystem (DRM) maintainers to facilitate upstream Mesa enablement while the required Rust abstractions make their way upstream. We are grateful for this one-off exception, made possible with close collaboration with the kernel community.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Oracle Solaris 11.4.81 CBE released
It’s been a while since I got a ping about a substantive update on the Oracle Solaris RSS feed. Wow.
The Common Build Environment (CBE) release for Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU 81 is now available via “pkg update” from the release repository or by downloading the install images from the Oracle Solaris Downloads page. As with the first Oracle Solaris 11.4 CBE, this is licensed for free/open source developers and non-production personal use, and this is not the final, supported version of the 11.4.81 SRU, but the pre-release version on which the SRU was built. It contains all of the new features and interfaces, but not all of the final rounds of bug fixes, from the 11.4.81 SRU.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2025/19 & 20
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
During the last two weeks, you could enjoy a relatively steady stream of updates to your Tumbleweed installation. A total of 9 snapshots (0502, 0503, 0505, 0508, 0509, 0512, 0513, 0514, and 0515) have been released to the mirrors; two more were built and tested, but were not deemed fit for usage, so they were discarded.
