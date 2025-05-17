news
Web Browsers Leftovers
Geeky Gadgets ☛ qutebrowser : The Ultimate Keyboard-Driven Minimalist Browser
Have you ever wished your web browser could keep up with your desire for speed, precision, and control? Imagine ditching the mouse entirely and navigating the internet with nothing but a keyboard, executing commands as effortlessly as a pianist striking the perfect chord.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Detecting malicious Unicode
In a recent educational trick, curl contributor James Fuller submitted a pull-request to the project in which he suggested a larger cleanup of a set of scripts.
In a later presentation, he could show us how not a single human reviewer in the team nor any CI job had spotted or remarked on one of the changes he included: he replaced an ASCII letter with a Unicode alternative in a URL.
Mozilla
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Yet Another GNU/Linux Distro Ditches Firefox for Brave
First Zorin OS, now the Fedora-based Nobara changes the default web browser.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox Now Lets You Add Custom Images to New Tab Page
A number of new personalisation features have been added to the Firefox New Tab page in the past year, including the ability to pick a background image from a small set of hand-picked pics and solid colours. Pleasant though those curated images are, they’re not to everyone’s tastes. This is why Mozilla’s engineers have been beavering away on a few enhancements to provide greater customisation — you can “test” them in the latest stable release, which is Firefox 138 at the time I write this.
Mozilla ☛ The future of the web depends on getting this right [Ed: Mozilla depends on GAFAM (Google LLC). Mozilla also outsourced its code to Microsoft and proprietary software, so Mozilla has nothing left, not even control over its code.]
The remedies phase of the U.S. v. Google LLC search case wrapped up last week. As the Court weighs how to restore competition in the search market, Mozilla is asking it to seriously consider the unintended consequences of some of the proposed remedies, which, if adopted, could harm browser competition, weaken user choice and undermine the open web.
