posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 04, 2026



Quoting: Archboot Adds COSMIC Desktop as a New Install and Rescue Option —

Archboot, a guided, user-friendly, menu-driven installer for Arch Linux that automates much of the traditional manual installation process (while still allowing advanced users to intervene when needed), has added the COSMIC desktop environment as a new selectable option.

The change is part of Archboot’s development cycle leading up to the 2026.01 release and is already available in the latest tagged builds.

With COSMIC now integrated, users can boot an Archboot ISO and choose the desktop to either perform a full Arch Linux installation or start a live session for testing and recovery.