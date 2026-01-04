Kernel Space: Xen and Intel Defective Chips Getting Slower

Phoronix reran its launch tests on the same Acer Swift Go 14 it bought at release, checking what two years of kernel, compiler and driver churn did to performance ahead of Panther Lake laptop noise at CES 2026.

The December 2023 baseline used Ubuntu 23.10, Linux 6.7 and Mesa 24.0-devel graphics drivers via the Oibaf PPA. The end-of-2025 retest moved to an Ubuntu 26.04 daily build with Linux 6.18, GCC 15.2 and Mesa 25.2.

Phoronix kept the comparison honest by sticking to 215 benchmarks that still build and run cleanly on the newer stack. That should have been the easy part.