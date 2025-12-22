elementary OS 8.1 Released with Wayland Session by Default, ARM64 Support

Elementary OS isn't as popular as it once was, but it's still a well-designed desktop Linux distribution with an excellent suite of custom-built applications. Now, a new major version is available with multitasking improvements, 64-bit ARM support, and much more.

The previous Elementary OS 8 update introduced a new Dock for opening and switching applications, replacing the Plank panel from previous versions. Some features from the Plank are coming back, like multiple dots for apps with multiple windows, and cycling through app windows when you drag a file over an app icon. There's also now an option for background apps to appear in the dock.

The AppCenter already includes the Flathub software repository by default, and in Elementary OS 8.1, the same ratings from ODRS used by GNOME Software are visible on app listings. There are also new indicators for games that support controllers and changes to the app update page. Other design improvements include dark mode support for the lock screen, better screen reader compatibility in the installer and system settings, and a blur-behind effect for the Dock and notifications.