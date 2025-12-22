news
elementary OS 8.1 Released with Wayland Session by Default, ARM64 Support
Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, elementary OS 8.1 makes the Wayland-based Secure Session introduced in elementary OS 8.0 the default, with the X11-based Classic Session as a fallback option for those who encounter issues with the Wayland-based session.
The Wayland session supports fractional display scaling, better support for multi-monitor setups, updated password authentication dialogs that prevent other windows from stealing focus by dimming the rest of the screen when opened, and new AppArmor profiles to improve support for Flatpak apps.
Update (by Roy)
Three more sites:
-
Elementary OS 8.1 has more Dock updates and Wayland by default
Elementary OS isn't as popular as it once was, but it's still a well-designed desktop Linux distribution with an excellent suite of custom-built applications. Now, a new major version is available with multitasking improvements, 64-bit ARM support, and much more.
The previous Elementary OS 8 update introduced a new Dock for opening and switching applications, replacing the Plank panel from previous versions. Some features from the Plank are coming back, like multiple dots for apps with multiple windows, and cycling through app windows when you drag a file over an app icon. There's also now an option for background apps to appear in the dock.
The AppCenter already includes the Flathub software repository by default, and in Elementary OS 8.1, the same ratings from ODRS used by GNOME Software are visible on app listings. There are also new indicators for games that support controllers and changes to the app update page. Other design improvements include dark mode support for the lock screen, better screen reader compatibility in the installer and system settings, and a blur-behind effect for the Dock and notifications.
-
Elementary OS 8.1 is Here
It’s been over a year since its last major release, but Elementary OS 8.1 is now available, adding new features, improved device support, and over 1,100 fixes to this user-friendly Linux distribution.
“With OS 8.1, we’ve focused in on following through on OS 8 release goals, improving support for Your devices, and addressing your feedback with over 1,100 issue reports fixed,” Elementary founder and CEO Danielle Foré writes. “We released elementary OS 8 last November … Over the last year we’ve continued to build upon that work to deliver new features and fix issues based on your feedback, plus we’ve improved support for a range of devices including HiDPI and Multi-touch devices.”
-
elementary OS 8.1 is Out – Now Uses Wayland by Default
Elementary OS 8.1 has landed, and it’s a much bigger deal than a point release suggests.
The update brings Wayland by default, fresh apps, visual polish, and more than a thousand fixes aimed at making the distro smoother, faster and more ‘inclusive’.
Building on the Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS base and running Linux 6.14 kernel, elementary OS 8.1 ‘Circe’ delivers big improvements to the Pantheon desktop environment, the distro’s core apps, and the way third-party apps run and are handled
Danielle Fore, the elementary team lead, say the release follows through on the team’s release goals for OS 8, improves support for devices and inclusivity, and addresses feedback from its users – “with over 1,100 issue reports fixed”, she says.
5 more:
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Elementary OS 8.1 Is Out With Secure Session — and We Have Screenshots
More than a year in the making, there’s a new elementary OS in town. On Monday afternoon Eastern Time, the folks behind the Linux distribution pushed elementary OS 8.1, a minor point release with plenty of major point wallop, through the door. As with most new releases lately, its main change focuses on Wayland, since Wayland-based Secure Session is now the default.
The good news here for users who don’t like Wayland — or who run apps that still don’t work and play well with Wayland — you’ll still be able to fall back to a Classic Session using X11 if wanted or needed. The glitch that previously prevented apps from starting when switching between Classic and Secure sessions has been resolved.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Christams Comes Early With elementary OS 8.1 Release
elementary OS is a Linux distribution that focuses on user experience and design. It offers a clean, macOS-like interface built on Ubuntu's foundation. The project prioritizes simplicity and ease of use for everyday computing tasks.
It's previous release introduced some major upgrades like a Secure Session, a new Dock, Flathub support, and more.
Now, elementary OS 8.1 is available for download. The release focuses on refining the experience based on user feedback, with over 1,100 issues being addressed since the earlier release.
-
YouTube ☛ elementary OS 8.1 SURPRISED Me: A Fresh Look After 6 Years Away
elementary OS 8.1 is out today, and I have some feelings about it. In this video, I briefly touch on my history with elementary OS, why this Linux distro matters, and highlight the best new features of this elegant, streamlined OS.
-
Linuxiac ☛ elementary OS 8.1 Is Out With Secure Session Now Default
Built on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, elementary OS 8.1 has been released just in time for Christmas, and is now available for download, marking the first point update in the 8.x series.
The biggest change is that the Wayland-based Secure Session is now the default, but users can still switch back to the Classic session if needed. Secure Session also brings better authentication dialogs that stop other windows from stealing focus, so there’s less risk of typing passwords in the wrong place.
Multitasking and window management have been refined through continued work on the Dock. Visual indicators for multiple windows have returned, background apps are now visible and manageable, and workspaces can be created, rearranged, and switched directly from the Dock.
-
elementary OS 8.1 Available Now
We released elementary OS 8 last November with a new Secure Session—powered by Wayland—that ensures applications respect your privacy and consent, a brand new Dock with productive multitasking and window management features, expanded access to cross-platform apps, a revamped updates experience, and new features and settings that empower our diverse community through Inclusive Design. Over the last year we’ve continued to build upon that work to deliver new features and fix issues based on your feedback, plus we’ve improved support for a range of devices including HiDPI and Multi-touch devices.
Privacy, Security & Consent
For the initial release of OS 8, we kept the Classic Session as the default session type to make sure that the apps and features you rely on would continue to work as you expect, with the option to try a new Secure Session if it interested you. Since then we’ve released updates every month fixing issues that you’ve reported, third party app developers have updated their apps to support Wayland-based sessions, and hardware makers like Nvidia have fixed issues in their drivers to support Wayland-based sessions. I’m proud to say that as of now we’ve heard that the Secure Session provides a much better experience for most people and supports a broader range of modern hardware features. So in OS 8.1, the Secure Session is now the default session, with the option to fall back to the Classic Session if you still need it.
DW:
-
Distribution Release: elementary OS 8.1
elementary OS is an Ubuntu-based distribution which runs the Pantheon desktop environment. The project's latest release is version 8.1 and it incorporates several small improvements and enhancements all across the desktop, package management, and display stack. Support for ARM hardware has also improved: [...]
ZDNet:
-
Everyone's favorite Linux newbie-friendly distribution received a big update | ZDNET
Let's first take a look at what features improve the security of elementaryOS.
Back when the team released version 8, they added Secure Session (thanks to Wayland), which ensures that applications respect your privacy. This feature works by requiring all applications must obtain explicit permission before they are allowed to access system features, such as monitoring keystrokes or taking screenshots.
Wallen:
-
I tested the new elementaryOS 8.1 beta, and it absolutely brings the magic
When I received word from Danielle Foré, founder and CEO of elementaryOS, that the beta version of 8.1 was available, you can bet I downloaded the ISO immediately and installed it.
Neowin:
-
Elementary OS 8.1 arrives with GNU/Linux 6.14 kernel and smoother multitasking
The elementary OS 8.1 update introduces Wayland as the default session, better gaming via GNU/Linux 6.14, and refined accessibility features.
LWN:
-
Elementary OS 8.1 released
Version 8.1 of elementary OS has been released. Notable changes in this release include making the Wayland session the default, changes to window management and multitasking, as well as a number of accessibility improvements. The 8.1 release is the first to be made available for Arm64 devices, which should allow users to run elementary on Fashion Company Apple M-series hardware or other Arm devices that can load UEFI-supporting firmware, such as some Raspberry Pi models. See the blog post for a full list of changes.
Late coverage:
-
Elementary OS 8.1 rolls out with a stronger focus on system security
Elementary OS 8.1 is now available for download and shipping on select hardware from retailers such as Star Labs, Slimbook, and Laptop with Linux. The update arrives after more than a year of refinements based on community feedback and issue reports.
The release makes the Secure Session the default login environment. Secure Session uses the Wayland display system to provide an updated graphical experience and expanded support for modern hardware. The Classic Session remains available for fallback. In Secure Sessions, new password authentication behavior dims the rest of the screen and restricts focus to the dialog to help ensure users enter credentials in system-managed windows.
Arindam:
-
elementary OS 8.1: Best New Features
The elementary OS 8.1 is now available to download and upgrade. If you are a fan of the most beautiful GNU/Linux distributions, elementary OS makes the cut. The latest from the team is elementary OS 8.1, which brings targeted improvements that enhance security, performance, and everyday workflows without overhauling the core Pantheon desktop environment.