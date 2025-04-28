Tux Machines

AnalogLamb Expands Maple Series with Low-Cost ESP32C6 Breakout Boards

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

MS-A2 Combines Ryzen 9 9955HX and 7945HX Processing with Scalable Storage in a Compact Form Factor

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

5 High-Performance Linux Distros for Modern PCs and Laptops

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025

Penguin running up

Quoting: 5 High-Performance Linux Distros for Modern PCs and Laptops —

Linux has a reputation as the operating system for old and weak hardware, but did you know it can supercharge your high-end PCs and Laptops as well? Here are five Linux distributions (distros) that are designed to take full advantage of modern hardware to deliver stellar performance.

The world of Linux is brimming with hundreds if not thousands of distributions. The benefit of having this many options is that you have different operating systems specifically designed for different users and use cases. However, the clear disadvantage is that it leads to analysis paralysis! Luckily you have me, and if you're looking for a distro for your new PC or laptop, then I've got you! Here is a list of five distros optimized for modern hardware which, in fact, might lag if run on older and weaker systems.

Android Leftovers
This cheap Android Auto adapter was the best thing I ever bought for my car
FerenOS: A Refreshing Take on KDE Plasma That Could Win You Over
FerenOS has a polished KDE Plasma implementation and includes the customizable Vivaldi browser as the default
5 Reasons to Replace SteamOS With Bazzite (& 3 Reasons Not To)
Own a Steam Deck and would like to try out an alternative operating system that's not Windows
Forget WinRAR: These Are the Best Native Archive Managers for Linux
On Linux, you can run WinRAR through Wine
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
5 reasons I stopped dual‑booting Linux/Windows and spun up a Type‑2 hypervisor instead
For years, I maintained a dual‑boot setup to enjoy both Linux and Windows on a single machine
8 Common Ubuntu Issues: Fixing Boot Errors, Wi-Fi Problems, and More
Ubuntu is a favorite among Linux enthusiasts for its stability, security, and user-friendly interface
Free and Open Source Software
Linux distributions come supplied with utilities to explore disk usage
NetBSD – fast, secure and highly portable Unix-like operating system
NetBSD is a free, fast, secure, and highly portable Unix-like Open Source operating system
Review: Ubuntu MATE 25.04
Linux has been criticized - and then criticized some more
This Month in KDE Apps
After a long pause, welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (more or less) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Petition Attempts to Force OSI to Release Complete Vote Count
When it comes to Open Source Initiative’s 2025 board election
7 Linux distros you should avoid until you've mastered the command line
If you're new to Linux, skip these distros until you have plenty of experience
5 ways to use the Linux terminal on your Android phone - including my favorite
You can do a lot with the Linux terminal app for Android
WebKitGTK API Versions Demystified
WebKitGTK has a bunch of different confusing API versions
OpenBSD 7.7 Released
a BSD milestone
Open Hardware: Arduino, Linux, and More
hardware leftovers
CRUX 3.8 Release Notes
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux 6.15-rc4
"So let's see if this rc ends up avoiding any silly issues"
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025
The 237th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 27th, 2025.
Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller
Mixxx 2.5.1, the latest version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtual DJ software for performing live mixes, was released today with various improvements and bug fixes.
today's leftovers
BSD, Linux, and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
'Fall Guys' on GNU/Linux and Harms to Game Makers
gaming picks
Audiocasts/Shows: LinuxFest Northwest 2025 and This Week in Linux
2 new ones
Fedora is aiming for fully reproducible builds and Kevin Fenzi's Latest Report
Fedora picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Linux on Nintendo Switch, and More
gadgets and more
LibreOffice at the Augsburger Linux-InfoDay 2025 and Best Office Suites for Linux
a roundup
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
Voyager 25.04
Voyager Live 25.04 is out
Interview about EU OS: ‘Most public servants have never used something else than Windows’
English version
Android Leftovers
Gmail now lets you resize panes on Android tablets and foldable devices
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering
Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering
today's leftovers
4 picks
today's howtos
many howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2
software releases
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
The Linux Link Tech Show and New Videos on GNU/Linux
new shows/clips
today's leftovers
Debian and more
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry
software updates
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released
Some gaming updates
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly Fedora
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers
more BSD than Linux
PhotoPrism Release and Linux Handbook Software News
FOSS update
Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.12 container & virtual machine manager adds online VM memory growth
today's howtos
many howtos
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
some releases
COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features
Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company’s in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.
Android Leftovers
New Android spyware is targeting Russian military personnel on the front lines
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi’s New RISC-V SBC
Of note, Ubuntu 24.04 developer images are now available for the new OrangePi RV2 RISC-V single-board computer (SBC)
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing
This update brings a wide range of package updates, new features
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
It’s free and open source software
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable
Neptune is a Linux Distribution for desktops based fully upon Debian Stable
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All
Moreover, our open source approach facilitates your digital sovereignty, whether you are a person
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features
This week many KDE contributors gathered in the devastatingly sensible Austrian city of Graz for a long-awaited Plasma development sprint
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 18 to April 25
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
today's leftovers
Ubuntu and more
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News
Free software updates
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers
the redhat-centric world
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
some hardware news
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.4 kernel
Security and Linux Leftovers
mostly security
today's howtos
weekend batch to start the day
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More
10 picks, mostly from GamingOnLinux
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election
Here’s some preliminary information about AlmaLinux OS Foundation’s upcoming board election
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles