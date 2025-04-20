news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2025



Quoting: Linux From Scratch - build your own custom Linux system - LinuxLinks —

Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project that provides you with step-by-step instructions for building your own custom Linux system, entirely from source code. This lets you audit everything, if you wish to do so, and apply all the security patches you want or need to apply. You don’t have to wait for someone else to provide a new binary package that (hopefully) fixes a security hole. Often, you never truly know whether a security hole is fixed or not unless you do it yourself.

Building LFS teaches you about all that makes Linux tick, how things work together and depend on each other. And most importantly, how to customize it to your own preferences and requirements.