Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)

The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds high-speed networking and NVMe storage expansion to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and Radxa ROCK series, using a single PCIe connection in a compact form factor.

Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base Modules Offer Programmable Wireless Communication for US, EU, and CN Bands

The Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base is a compact, programmable unit for low-power, long-range IoT communication. Based on the STM32WLE5CC chip, it supports LoRaWAN Class A, B, and C modes and comes in US915, EU868, and CN470 variants to meet regional frequency standards.

Minichord Synthesizer Offers Open-Source Platform for Chord-Based Music Creation

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin is Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

news

Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2025

Data Backup

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot

  
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though

 
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14

  
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.

 
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64

  
The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.

 
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download

  
The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.

 
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.

 
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution

  
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS


  
 


 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update

  
devices and more

 
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Added Smooth Motion for Better GNU/Linux Gaming

  
gamers' interest

 
today's howtos

  
last weekend batch of howtos

 
Cambalache 0.96 Released!

  
Hello, I am pleased to announce a new Cambalache stable release

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.3 kernel

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 beta 4 quietly removes a small but useful Pixel feature

 
Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8

  
Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 debuts in Oracle Linux (9.5) with advanced memory management

 
Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy

  
Caddy 2.10 web & reverse proxy server lands with support for ECH

 
Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time

  
On my main tower PC, the boot screen lets me choose between two operating systems

 
Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps

  
Nitrux has web applications and a customizable desktop

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system

  
Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project that provides you with step-by-step instructions for building your own custom Linux system

 
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution

  
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution based on Linux Mint’s Ubuntu branch

 
Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks

  
Back in ye olde days there was a running gag that Plasma was all about clocks

 
Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

  
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.13 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.14 as soon as possible.

 
today's howtos

  
only 7 more for now

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
news about GNU/Linux and more

 
Web Browsers and Mozilla Leftovers

  
WWW-related leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Devices: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and EU OS (RHEL-ish)

  
Some IBM picks

 
today's howtos

  
the second batch

 
Kdenlive is the best free and open-source video editor for most people

  
Kdenlive is an open-source video editing suite you should consider trying

 
Android Leftovers

  
Watch: Google Hosts TED Talk and Demos Android XR Glasses

 
Open Source DMR Radio

  
But [QRadioLink] decided to tackle a homebrew and open source DMR modem

 
More IBM Layoffs in "RTO" Clothing and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
first batch for this weekend

 
Releasing my vintage artworks as CC By, with source

  
I'm excited to share with you a significant update I've made to my digital archive

 
11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04

  
The Ubuntu 25.04 release is packed full of fresh features, updated apps and other upgrades that deliver a practical, pleasing out-of-the-box experience

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
FydeOS is a ChromiumOS Linux based distribution

  
FydeOS is a lightweight operating system that carries a Linux kernel

 
This Week in Plasma: many many things

  
This was a busy week, with tons of new features, improvements, and bug fixes

 
Falkon 25.04 Release notes

  
This release includes new features and fixes for AdBlock, VerticalTabs

 
KUnifiedPush Web Push Update

  
Since the 24.12 KDE Gear release we are shipping the client-side push notification infrastructure for applications such as NeoChat and Tokodon

 
Krita Monthly Update - Edition 25

  
Welcome to the March 2025 development and community update

 
Play any (old) game on any resolution in Linux

  
Native Linux games, WINE games, you name it

 
Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

  
Standard Linux tools are used for software setup

 
Games: Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE, Of life and Land, and More

  
only 4 from GamingOnLinux on Friday

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Videos: GNU/Linux and More in the Past Week

  
via Invidious

 
Desktop Environments, Instructionals, and BSD

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
IBM stuff

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino,  Raspberry Pi, RISC-V , and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Coreboot, Collabora, and Linux Kernel

  
some Linux news

 
Debian Developers (or IBM) on Hledger UI Themes and OpenSnitch for a 1.6.8 Release in Trixie

  
two items

 
Security Leftovers

  
and some FUD or TCO

 
Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist

  
The latest Tor Browser adds Connection Assist to Android

 
Full Steam Ahead with RISC-V and Fedora Linux 42

  
The Fedora RISC-V SIG is excited to share that our RISC-V images for Fedora Linux 42 have landed on-time and without delay

 
Red Hat and IBM, Layoffs and Shutdowns

  
Red Hat and IBM leftovers

 
Arch Says Goodbye to Redis, Adopts Valkey

  
Redis, a popular in-memory data store, is being deprecated in Arch Linux's repo

 
Kernel/Linux Leftovers

  
3 more links

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now

  
2 new episodes

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stories

 
Web Browsers, RSS, and Competition

  
Web Browsers stuff

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Let's talk about this "EU OS"

  
Source: LibreNews

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Zigbee, Raspberry Pi, Framework, Coreboot, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
5 Weird Android Phones I Wish Were Sold Today

 
The newest Ubuntu version ushers in ARM64 support for early adopters

  
We saw a lot of movement on the Windows on Arm front earlier this year

 
Forget Windows 11. These mad lads made Linux look like Windows XP!

  
You can use the Windows XP interface (as well as other Windows versions) on the Linux distribution Q4OS

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
Games: Godot, SteamOS, and More

  
half a dozen picks, mostly GamingOnLinux

 
Mesa 25.0.4 Released

  
new, Mesa 25.0.4

 
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux

  
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles