Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Whether a computer is being used in a corporate environment, or for private use, the machine’s hard disk may fail without any warning signs. Alternatively, some data loss occurs as a result of human error. Without regular backups being made, data will inevitably be lost even if the services of a specialist recovery organisation are used.

restic is a backup program that is fast, efficient and secure. It encrypts the backup, it’s easy to script, and offers built-in version control, retention periods, and purging. It also offers cross-platform support with coverage including Linux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, macOS, and Windows.

The restic command-line interface can be a bit overwhelming and difficult to manage if you have many different locations that you want to backup to multiple locations.

Step forward these wrappers which help to make restic easier to use.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.