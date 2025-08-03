news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025



Quoting: I Tested 10 Popular Linux Distros, Here's How I Rank Them —

Are you confused by the hundreds of Linux distributions out there? Do you want to know how they compare to and differ from one another so you can make a better decision? Well, I just tested 10 of the most popular Linux distros, and here's my personal ranking of all of them!

I checked DistroWatch to find the 10 most popular Linux distros right now—a list compiled based on how many page views each distro's official website gets. While this isn't the best metric to determine which distro is the most loved, it can certainly shed light on which distros have captured the most curiosity and attention.