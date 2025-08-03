news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025



Quoting: I took a look at AnduinOS, a Linux distro that feels like home for Windows users —

AnduinOS is a custom Ubuntu-based Linux distro with one goal: to smoothly transition Windows users to Linux. It achieves this by mimicking the workflows and look of Windows 11.

I’ve recently been examining various Linux distributions that aim to provide a soft landing for those escaping Windows 11, but none have been so bold as to claim that as their sole intention. Ideally, AnduinOS is meant for developers moving from Windows to Linux, but the firm Ubuntu foundation makes it also viable for general consumers.

AnduinOS is the creation of Anduin Xue, a software engineer at Microsoft. Yes, the same Microsoft that makes Windows 11. Xue’s work on AnduinOS is completed in their spare time, and runs as a non-profit project funded by donations.