I've been using Talos Linux for Kubernetes, and I'll never look back

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025



Quoting: Why I made the switch to Talos Linux and never looked back —

For the home lab, Docker containers are a game-changer. They provide a secure, sandboxed environment for apps and services, making deployments repeatable and easy to track. Kubernetes takes container orchestration to the next level — automating scaling, recovery, and deployment. I used to run containers in separate VMs and LXC containers, but have since migrated to Kubernetes on Talos Linux. Best of all, it runs smoothly on Proxmox, making the transition seamless.