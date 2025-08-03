Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Digger - modern DNS lookup tool with a graphical interface - LinuxLinks
Digger is a modern DNS lookup tool that provides a user-friendly graphical interface for the dig command.
It simplifies DNS queries by presenting the results in a structured and easily understandable format. It’s designed for for network administrators, developers, and anyone who needs to troubleshoot DNS issues or explore domain configurations.
This is free and open source software.
mypy - static type checker for Python - LinuxLinks
Python is a dynamic language, so usually you’ll only see errors in your code when you attempt to run it. Mypy is a static checker, so it finds bugs in your programs without even running them.
Mypy is designed with gradual typing in mind. This means you can add type hints to your code base slowly and that you can always fall back to dynamic typing when static typing is not convenient.
Mypy has a powerful and easy-to-use type system, supporting features such as type inference, generics, callable types, tuple types, union types, structural subtyping and more. Using mypy will make your programs easier to understand, debug, and maintain.
This is free and open source software.
sshp - parallel SSH executor - LinuxLinks
sshp manages multiple ssh processes and handles coalescing the output to the terminal.
By default, sshp will read a file of newline-separated hostnames or IPs and fork ssh subprocesses for them, redirecting the stdout and stderr streams of the child line-by-line to stdout of sshp itself.
This is free and open source software.
Recipya - simple and powerful recipe manager - LinuxLinks
Recipya is a clean, simple and powerful recipe manager web application for unforgettable family recipes, empowering you to curate and share your favorite recipes.
It is focused on simplicity for the whole family to enjoy.
This is free and open source software.
pyroma - rates how well a Python project compiles - LinuxLinks
Pyroma is software aimed at giving a rating of how well a Python project complies with the best practices of the Python packaging ecosystem, primarily PyPI, pip, Distribute etc, as well as a list of issues that could be improved.
The aim of this is both to help people make a project that is nice and usable, but also to improve the quality of Python third-party software, making it easier and more enjoyable to use the vast array of available modules for Python.
It’s written so that there are a library with methods to call from Python, as well as a script, also called pyroma.