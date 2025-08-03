Tux Machines

Is Your IXP at Risk of Becoming a “Zombie”?

Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.” 

LinuxGizmos.com

Modos Paper Monitor Brings High-Speed E-Paper to Developers

Modos Tech has announced the Modos Paper Monitor, a 13.3‑inch open‑hardware e‑ink display designed for real‑time use. Unlike traditional e‑paper, it supports refresh rates of 60 to 75 Hz with sub‑100 ms latency, enabling smooth interaction and multiple image modes.

Review: HeliumOS 10.0

  
Windows Falls Below 12% "Market Share" in India, the World's Largest Population [original]

  
Microsoft, anybody home?

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux's biggest problem is a lack of apps — but that may not matter to you

  
I took a look at AnduinOS, a Linux distro that feels like home for Windows users

  
I Tested 10 Popular Linux Distros, Here's How I Rank Them

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
June/July in KDE Itinerary

  
Today in Techrights

  
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Koozali SME Server 11.0 Beta1 Release Announcement

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Academia, Video Games, and DuckStation

  
Open Hardware/Modding: One-Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More

  
Debian Development and Ubuntu Pushes Restrictions

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
This Week in GNOME: #210 Periodic Updates

  
Debian is Deleting Its Own History

  
I replaced default Linux commands with these 5 alternatives, and I should have sooner

  
Android Leftovers

  
Why Linux Is My IDE

  
KDE Is Making Its Own Linux Distro, and You Can Try It

  
today's leftovers

  
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open

  
Sparky news 2025/07

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
This Week in Plasma: day/night theme switching

  
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9 review - Slowly getting there

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.9, Linux 6.12.41, and Linux 6.6.101

  
Games: Adult Content, Valve, Car Park Capital, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025 and ODF 1.3 and 1.4

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
FOSS Weekly and Free Software Updates/Picks

  
today's howtos

  
Linux 6.16

  
I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Debugging Postgres Errors and CloudNativePG Releases

  
Testing KDE Linux

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers and RSS Feeds

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: DIY, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
today's howtos

  
False Marketing, Red Hat Coverage and Recommendations Paid for by Red Hat (IBM), Then Cited by Red Hat

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
6 weird but incredible things you can do with Batocera Linux

  
Missing Skype? Choose freedom and switch to GNU Jami

  
These Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Privacy and Security

  
Ubuntu’s Desktop Icons Extension Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Scratch-Built KaOS and Its Latest KDE-Driven Evolution

  
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY

  
For Windows 10’s 10th anniversary, I’m switching to Linux

  
Today in Techrights

  
