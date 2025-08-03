Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Python is a dynamic language, so usually you’ll only see errors in your code when you attempt to run it. Mypy is a static checker, so it finds bugs in your programs without even running them.

Mypy is designed with gradual typing in mind. This means you can add type hints to your code base slowly and that you can always fall back to dynamic typing when static typing is not convenient.

Mypy has a powerful and easy-to-use type system, supporting features such as type inference, generics, callable types, tuple types, union types, structural subtyping and more. Using mypy will make your programs easier to understand, debug, and maintain.

This is free and open source software.