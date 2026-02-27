news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
If You Value Privacy, Follow the Likes of Eben Moglen, Phil Zimmermann, and Richard Stallman, Not Back Doors' Boosters Who Mislabel Themselves as Security Experts
Signal is not really secure
-
Writer's Block is Not a Problem to Us, Only a Lack of Time
Or timewasting by aggressive militants who try to silence us [...] People who experience writer's block very often find it depressing (it feels unproductive) and sometimes come to the conclusion that perhaps writing isn't for them
-
March Plans for Techrights
next month we plan to start the series about how the SRA failed
New
-
[Video] "New RMS [Richard Stallman] Positive Media" Reaches Millions of Viewers This Week
Assuming 5+ million people will watch this on the first week, that's good publicity for the Free software movement
-
Another Quiet Slop Day Passes By
the number of slopfarms we can locate/track is fast decreasing
-
Gemini Links 26/02/2026: Sending a Thesis and Lupa/Onion ("Lupa now lists Gemini .onion addresses")
Links for the day
-
Links 26/02/2026: Bcachefs Man Bonkers, "Seven Journalists Convicted for Taking Photos at Courtroom"
Links for the day
-
Links 26/02/2026: "Peak Mental Sharpness" and "The Whole Economy Pays the Amazon Tax"
Links for the day
-
"Community" Site Deleted by Jeffrey Epstein-Connected 'Linux' Foundation Had Interview Where Eben Moglen Spoke of GPLv3 and of DRM, Back Doors Etc.
Deleting what happened or what was said two decades ago
-
Richard Stallman (Free Software Foundation) and Eben Moglen (Columbia Law School) Explained 25 Years Ago That Proprietary Software (and Proprietary Firmware) Would Lead to Back Doors
a fortnight after the 9/11 terror attacks in the US
-
Giving to the Community Versus Taking From the Community (or Worse, Attacking the Community)
some people bring no contributions, only harm
-
LLM Slop Will Try to 'Rewrite' History of UNIX and GNU/Linux
We occasionally see slopfarms spreading misinformation about UNIX, GNU, and Linux
-
Where Does the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Stand on Machine-Generated Legal Documents and Copy-pasting One Client's Lawsuit to Start Another (for American Serial Strangler)?
Now that many law firms cheat (copypasta, paper DOoS, LLM slop, breaches of rules, even defaming the other side) the SRA cannot keep up
-
Of Course Android is Not Free Software
That Android is not about freedom should not be so shocking
-
Talking About Blackboxes
Having just reposted a couple of articles from Alex Oliva
-
Microsoft Slop is Already Killing XBox
Microsoft will fail at alleviating such concerns
-
Two Weeks Have Passed and It Looks Like Conde Nast's Ars Sloppica Sacked "Senior" "AI" "Reporter" Benj Edwards But Did Not Remove All His LLM-Produced 'Articles'
the editorial standards at Conde Nast's Ars Sloppica are a joke
-
Alex Oliva (GNU Linux-Libre): Stricter is Less Popular
Reprinted with permission from Alex Oliva
-
Fraud and Crimes at Microsoft
A lot of these American companies simply cheat and even bribe
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, February 25, 2026
-
FSF's Alex Oliva on Hardware Black Boxes
Reprinted with permission from Alex Oliva
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):