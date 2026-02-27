original
In 2026 Tux Machines is Improving
A few days ago I began sipping Kenyan coffee. I like coffee because it keeps me alert, better at catching typos for instance (a good night's sleep helps too).
Kenyan coffee is quite new to me. It's not something I try so often (I tried Ethiopian coffee several times in the past). It's cheaper, it lacks the purity of some central/south American coffee, but it tastes OK. I might buy it again.
This year, and especially this winter, I stay indoors more and that helps me focus on writing articles, curating news etc. Next winter we plan to resume long park runs, with bird-feeding in the intervals.
This coming Sunday it'll be semi-officially spring (based on official sites in the UK) and days will get longer much faster because of the Earth's rotation pattern. Later in the month the clock will change (British Summer Time (BST) begins on March 29th). Then we can get back to the coffee routine outdoors. We look forward to the end of winter. It has been raining (or cloudy) almost every day in the UK since before Christmas. Good for the garden, maybe, but mostly sucks when the skin needs exposure to sun/light. I grew a bit pale due to a lack of proper sunlight. I won't use a solarium, sunbeds, or skin agents, as they cause cancer and cost money.
Tux Machines is currently working on improving the platform. One of the Tux Machines developers is triaging changes in Git; we'll probably get to test these as early as this coming weekend.
The Tux Machines Web site continues to attract new audiences and, having added 51 pages yesterday, it is demonstrably becoming more productive. Less timewasting, more analysis and meticulous curation.
We want to thank all the volunteers who make Tux Machines possible. We too are volunteers. We have a common mission and every week we make measurable advancements. █
Image source: Southern Celestial Hemisphere