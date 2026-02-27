In 2026 Tux Machines is Improving

Thunderbird 148 is here to improve accessibility in various tree views, add ‘Favorites’ as a destination for ‘Move To’ and ‘File’ buttons, add mail.openpgp.load_untested_gpgme_version to load an untested GPGME version, and expose NTLM as an available authentication method for EWS accounts.

Firefox 149 looks like a minor update that only introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

At the moment of writing, no less than six kernels are LTS (Long-Term Support), supported with security updates for up to six years, including Linux 5.10, Linux 5.15, Linux 6.1, Linux 6.6, Linux 6.12, and Linux 6.18.

Wireshark 4.6.4 is here to update support for the Art-Net, AT, BGP, GSM DTAP, GSM SIM, IEEE 802.11, IPv6, ISAKMP, MBIM, MySQL, NAS-5GS, NTS-KE, SGP.22, Silabs DCH, Socks, TDS, TECMP, USB HID, ZB TLV, and ZBD protocols, as well as to update support for the BLF, pcapng, and TTL capture files.

Coming a month after GStreamer 1.28, the GStreamer 1.28.1 point release introduces a new Whisper-based speech-to-text transcription element, a new debugseimetainserter plugin for testing SEI meta insertion, a subproject for providing the LunarG MoltenVK SDK, and support for the AV1 stateful V4L2 (Video4Linux2) decoder.

LibreOffice 26.2.1 is packed with bug fixes for various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users since the release of LibreOffice 26.2, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Fwupd 2.0.20 adds support for upgrading the firmware on the HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hub, PixArt PJP274 (Framework laptop), as well as several new Jabra GNP devices, support for changing AMD UMA carveout size, and the ability to warn users if they’re using the blocked-firmware functionality.

Shipping with the latest Tor Browser 15.0.7 anonymous web browser with a simplified home page and Tor client 0.4.9.5, the Tails 7.5 release introduces support for installing the Mozilla Thunderbird open-source email client as additional software to improve its security, which requires Persistent Storage’s Additional Software feature.

The weekly Calibre releases continue, and Calibre 9.4 is here to introduce “reading stats” to the E-book viewer to show reading progress, a nicer Edit book UI for changing the entries in the insert tag menu, an option to the Cover grid to draw text flush with the bottom of the rendered cover, along with an option to draw emblems on top of a cover.

The February 21, 2026 release of DietPi v10.1 introduces new hardware support, expands the software catalog with the WhoDB database management tool, and includes a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

At the hardware level, networking is built around a Realtek RTL8367RB Gigabit switch providing four or eight ports depending on model, alongside a 2.5GbE WAN interface implemented through the Realtek RTL8156BG over USB 3.0. Exaviz reports multi-gigabit WAN performance in real-world testing.

In 2026 Tux Machines is Improving

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 27, 2026



A few days ago I began sipping Kenyan coffee. I like coffee because it keeps me alert, better at catching typos for instance (a good night's sleep helps too).

Kenyan coffee is quite new to me. It's not something I try so often (I tried Ethiopian coffee several times in the past). It's cheaper, it lacks the purity of some central/south American coffee, but it tastes OK. I might buy it again.

This year, and especially this winter, I stay indoors more and that helps me focus on writing articles, curating news etc. Next winter we plan to resume long park runs, with bird-feeding in the intervals.

This coming Sunday it'll be semi-officially spring (based on official sites in the UK) and days will get longer much faster because of the Earth's rotation pattern. Later in the month the clock will change (British Summer Time (BST) begins on March 29th). Then we can get back to the coffee routine outdoors. We look forward to the end of winter. It has been raining (or cloudy) almost every day in the UK since before Christmas. Good for the garden, maybe, but mostly sucks when the skin needs exposure to sun/light. I grew a bit pale due to a lack of proper sunlight. I won't use a solarium, sunbeds, or skin agents, as they cause cancer and cost money.

Tux Machines is currently working on improving the platform. One of the Tux Machines developers is triaging changes in Git; we'll probably get to test these as early as this coming weekend.

The Tux Machines Web site continues to attract new audiences and, having added 51 pages yesterday, it is demonstrably becoming more productive. Less timewasting, more analysis and meticulous curation.

We want to thank all the volunteers who make Tux Machines possible. We too are volunteers. We have a common mission and every week we make measurable advancements. █

Image source: Southern Celestial Hemisphere