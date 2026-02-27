Free and Open Source Software

news
SPM - simple package manager - LinuxLinks
SPM is a TUI wrapper for pacman and yay that makes package management visual and interactive.
SPM replaces command-line package management with an interactive interface. Instead of remembering pacman flags and typing package names, you browse, search, and select packages visually with real-time information previews.
Noorfetch - minimalist system fetch - LinuxLinks
Noorfetch is a minimalistic and fast summary of information about your computer, written in Rust.
sabiql - browse, query, and edit PostgreSQL databases - LinuxLinks
sabiql is a driver-less TUI to browse, query, and edit PostgreSQL databases.
sabiql wraps your existing psql CLI — no Rust database drivers, no connection pools, no extra dependencies. Point it at your database and get a full-featured TUI with vim-like keybindings.
Built in Rust for minimal memory footprint and near-zero idle CPU — no runtime, no GC pauses.
dtop - Docker TUI - LinuxLinks
dtop is a high-performance terminal UI for Docker container management with real-time monitoring, advanced log viewing, and comprehensive container operations.
Cloudlog - web-based amateur radio logging application - LinuxLinks
Cloudlog is a web-based amateur radio logging application built with PHP and MySQL.
It supports a wide range of station logging activities, from HF to microwave, and integrates with companion tools for CAT control and automation.
babyshark - flows-first packet capture TUI - LinuxLinks
Babyshark is a PCAP TUI that helps you answer:
What’s using the network? What looks broken/weird? What should I select next?
BuildStream - powerful software integration tool - LinuxLinks
BuildStream is a powerful software integration tool that allows developers to automate the integration of software components including operating systems, and to streamline the software development and production process.
