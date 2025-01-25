Volla Phone Quintus privacy-focused smartphone ditches Google and runs on Ubuntu Touch or Android

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



We've previously reported on the Volla Phone X23. After a crowdfunding campaign for the new Quintus, the brand’s latest smartphone is now also available at its official online store. The device currently ships to all EU countries and the UK. Prices start at €719, but early adopters can benefit from an additional 5% discount by applying the coupon “START25”. In comparison to the Indiegogo offer, the phone’s price has been increased, which was clearly communicated before and is rather customary for crowdfunded projects.

The Volla Phone Quintus doesn't really stand out with exceptional hardware or a particularly affordable price point, but rather its focus on privacy and the option to use an alternative operating system. Specifically, the smartphone is compatible with both Android and Ubuntu Touch. It makes use of the Android Open Source Project, which means that even the Android version does not require a Google account. Both the Aurora and F-Droid app stores can be used, while microG allows owners to use smartphone apps that require Google services.