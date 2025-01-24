posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2025



Quoting: The 6 Linux commands I use the most - and why | ZDNET —

Before we get into this, I want to be clear: Using the command line is not a requirement for using Linux. I mention this because the idea of typing commands tends to scare off new users and my goal -- for years -- has been to introduce people to the open source operating system.

That said, there are certain Linux commands that I can count on to use every single day. Those commands help me do the things I do, keep my systems running well, and ensure that I'm informed about what's happening on my machines.

Of course, everyone's computing experience is different, so what you need likely will differ from the commands I depend on. That said, here are the six Linux commands that are almost guaranteed to be run daily from my keyboard.