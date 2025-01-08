Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux
-
This Week in Linux 292: Ghostty terminal, Nobara, CachyOS, GIMP, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a lot to talk about. We have a new terminal emulator that's getting a lot of attention lately with Ghostty. And also we have two distros to talk about with their latest releases, one being CachyOS and the other one, Nobara Linux. And we're also gonna be talking about the latest release candidate for GIMP with GIMP 3.0 RC2. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you updated with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and open source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 315
It’s that time of year where we look back at our 2024 predictions, and make some new ones for 2025. Sandfly Securitry Sandfly Security’s agentless threat detection identifies GNU/Linux threats without requiring software agents, ensuring no performance impact or system risk.