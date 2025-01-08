Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux

Firefox 135 promises to be a hefty release and the first to introduce support for XZ packaging for faster installations, smaller downloads, and enhanced compatibility and integration with modern Linux distro, instead of the bzip2 packaging used until now (including for Firefox 134).

It’s been a great year for the Budgie desktop with releases like Budgie 10.9 and Budgie 10.9.2, both advancing the hard work of porting Budgie to the Wayland display protocol. Many of Budgie’s components have been ported to Wayland already and the team considers it “daily-drivable on Wayland for a typical end user usecase.”

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) ships with Linux kernel 6.8, which has reached the end of its supported life at the end of May 2024. Even if Canonical continues to support Linux 6.8 by backporting bug fixes from newer kernel versions, you may end up in a situation where you need the extra hardware support when installing Ubuntu on a newer computer, or maybe you just want to enjoy some new features.

The biggest change in Mozilla Firefox 134 for Linux users is support for touchpad hold gestures, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133. Users can disable or enable this feature in about:config by setting apz.gtk.touchpad_hold.enabled to true or false.