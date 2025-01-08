Open Hardware: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ CPico RP2040 a Cost-Effective MCU Board with Debugging Enhancements
The CPico RP2040 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2040 microcontroller. Designed to closely match the Raspberry Pi Pico, it maintains full pin compatibility, allowing developers to integrate it into existing setups without modification.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is an Upcoming Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE CAT 12 Router
The Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver reliable connectivity for remote work, travel, and rural internet access. It supports advanced network features like Multi-WAN, Failover, and Load Balancing, enhancing connection stability and ensuring dependable performance.
CNX Software ☛ PiSugar3 is a low-cost Raspberry Pi UPS module with RTC, hardware battery protection, and power management features
PiSugar Kitchen’s PiSugar3 is a compact Raspberry Pi UPS module with integrated power management features that make Raspberry Pi Zero boards portable. This new module is an upgraded version of the PiSugar S and PiSugar S Pro, which we previously wrote about. The PiSugar S features a compact 1,200mAh battery for Raspberry Pi Zero, and the PiSugar S Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery for Raspberry Pi 3/4.
Tom's Hardware ☛ HyperX wants you to print your own mouse
HyperX introduced several new mice at CES 2025, including a new line of modular mice that are built with 3D printing in mind.
CNX Software ☛ FOSDEM 2025 schedule – Embedded, Open Hardware, RISC-V, Edge AI, and more
FOSDEM 2025 will take place on February 1-2 with over 8000 developers meeting in Brussels to discuss open-source software & hardware projects. The free-to-attend (and participate) “Free and Open Source Software Developers’ European Meeting” grows every year, and in 2025 there will be 968 speakers, 930 events, and 74 tracks. Like every year since FOSDEM 2015 which had (only) 551 events, I’ll create a virtual schedule with sessions most relevant to the topics covered on CNX Software from the “Embedded, Mobile and Automotive” and “Open Hardware and CAD/CAM” devrooms, but also other devrooms including “RISC-V”, “FOSS Mobile Devices”, “Low-level Hey Hi (AI) Engineering and Hacking”, among others.
Education
Raspberry Pi ☛ Get started with the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+
If you’re interested in learning more about Raspberry Pi’s imaging and computer vision tools, our Senior Principal Engineer, Naushir Patuck, recently hosted a webinar with DigiKey. You can sign up to watch it on demand if you missed it.
