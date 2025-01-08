Open Hardware: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux

Firefox 135 promises to be a hefty release and the first to introduce support for XZ packaging for faster installations, smaller downloads, and enhanced compatibility and integration with modern Linux distro, instead of the bzip2 packaging used until now (including for Firefox 134).

Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11

It’s been a great year for the Budgie desktop with releases like Budgie 10.9 and Budgie 10.9.2, both advancing the hard work of porting Budgie to the Wayland display protocol. Many of Budgie’s components have been ported to Wayland already and the team considers it “daily-drivable on Wayland for a typical end user usecase.”

How to Install Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.10

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) ships with Linux kernel 6.8, which has reached the end of its supported life at the end of May 2024. Even if Canonical continues to support Linux 6.8 by backporting bug fixes from newer kernel versions, you may end up in a situation where you need the extra hardware support when installing Ubuntu on a newer computer, or maybe you just want to enjoy some new features.

Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

The biggest change in Mozilla Firefox 134 for Linux users is support for touchpad hold gestures, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133. Users can disable or enable this feature in about:config by setting apz.gtk.touchpad_hold.enabled to true or false.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Gummi LaTeX Editor on Ubuntu 24.04

How To Import and Export Firefox History

This tutorial will help you export and import history of Mozilla Firefox web browser. This is beneficial if you want to move your history from one computer to another. And this is compatible with different web browsers as long as they are Firefox family including Abrowser, Icecat, Tor Browser, Librewolf and also Waterfox.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.3.2 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more

This release continues continues development on RPC, and includes preparatory work for relay support and service-side onion service denial-of-service resistance.

LinuxGizmos.com

ASRock Industrial Introduces Next-Generation NUC(S) Ultra 200 Series

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

CPico RP2040 a Cost-Effective MCU Board with Debugging Enhancements

The CPico RP2040 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2040 microcontroller. Designed to closely match the Raspberry Pi Pico, it maintains full pin compatibility, allowing developers to integrate it into existing setups without modification.

Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is an Upcoming Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE CAT 12 Router

The Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver reliable connectivity for remote work, travel, and rural internet access. It supports advanced network features like Multi-WAN, Failover, and Load Balancing, enhancing connection stability and ensuring dependable performance.

news

Open Hardware: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
Mozilla published today the final builds of the Firefox 134 web browser, which you can download from the official download server for Linux systems.
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11
Budgie 10.10 desktop environment is slated for release in Q1 2025 as a Wayland-only release defaulting to the Labwc compositor.
 
today's leftovers
a mixture of topics
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Fedora / CentOS / Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers
Red Hat related news
Open Hardware: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware news
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
News About Steam Deck and Steam Games
Games news
today's howtos
early night batch
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Nvidia is Preloading Ubuntu GNU/Linux
Some Ubuntu picks
Logging Baby's Day In Linux
There’s plenty of surprises to be had when you become a parent
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 13.5 debuts with improved support for more vehicles
GStreamer 1.24.11 Enhances Stability Across Platforms
GStreamer 1.24.11 brings bug fixes for multimedia playback
Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux
Firefox 135 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with XZ packaging for faster updates and many other changes. Here’s what to expect!
How can software that is free be high quality?
We have traditions to avoid this pitfall. When we want to get something nice for free, we say "please." When we do get something nice for free, we say "thanks." From prehistoric times people conducted ceremonies, some simple, others elaborate, to express gratitude to the heavens for its blessings.
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO, two new examples
today's howtos
moderate howtos batch
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Perspectives
Why Hugo et al
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Hardware related news picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Games: SteamOS, VoxeLibre, and More
latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Linkwarden 2.9 Makes Bookmarking Smarter
Linkwarden 2.9 bookmark manager is a significant release with AI-powered tagging
FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak
This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum
KDE Plasma 5.27.12, Bugfix Release for January
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.12
An easier way to read Linux manual pages
Linux man pages are a great way to get help with commands
Recent GNU/Linux Videos
From Invidious
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
How to Install Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.10
Linux 6.12 is now the latest stable LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive.
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux and BSD
ProtonUp-Qt v2.11 and PS4 Emulation On Steam Deck
Some gaming news
today's howtos
last batch for Monday
2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!
huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative.
Jonathan McDowell's Debian Report and missing copyright monopoly information in Debian
Some Debian picks
Retro and Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and More
Hardware-related picks
Android Leftovers
12 Hidden ChromeOS Features Every Chromebook User Should Know About
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel
This Linux distro could let your old laptop 'shine on' after Windows 10's sunset
If you're facing the end of support for your operating system and don't want to have to shell out the money for a new one
GNU/Linux Leftovers
a few more leftovers links
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
16-bit Linux-like Goodness
16-bit retrocomputers
today's howtos
first batch for Monday
Android Leftovers
Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: elementary OS 8.0
Let's talk about some of the aspects of elementary OS I liked
This Week in KDE Apps: Mobile context menus
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Project Gemini Has Helped Us Grow [original]
Our Gemini Edition is already used by many people
2025 Won't Be the Year of the Linux Desktop Either. So What?
You're measuring it wrong
Intel Razer Lake, Nova Lake, and Wildcat Lake CPU PCI IDs added to Linux
Linux Kernel patches list seven new PCI IDs associated with upcoming CPUs from Intel.
GNU/Linux and Programming
today's leftovers
Linux gaming on the rise
Valve's steam survey December results
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem
4 amazing operating systems for security-conscious users
If you’re particularly security-conscious, you can consider switching from the mainstream Windows 11 and macOS to an operating system specifically designed with a plethora of safety measures built into it
Linux 6.13-rc6
So we had a slight pickup in commits this last week
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025
The 221st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 5th, 2025.