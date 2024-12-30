Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
This New Talk Helps Explain Why Crimes at the European Patent Office (EPO) and Patent Policy Deficits Remain Unaddressed by the European Commission
Corporations write and enforce the law
-
Enshittification is Everywhere
Computer Science has been reduced to just "computer" (spyphone)
-
Move to GNU/Linux and Save the Planet, CCC Talk Explains
video of the talk
-
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Tells Us All to "Keep Putting Pressure on Microsoft"
"Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy"
New
-
Incredible! Beta'News' Now Runs Ads as 'Articles' About 'Hey Hi' (AI), Written by LLMs
Does it get any more rogue than this?
-
Our Most Relaxing Christmas Ever?
this Christmas was our most calm every (in recent memory at least)
-
Bad Year for Microsoft in India (and Another All-Time Low, Windows at 12% "Market Share")
Microsoft is the next Intel
-
Keeping Online Even During Wars
the Internet is still quite robust
-
Fascistic Regimes and Their Justices Will Leverage Social Control Networks to Their Advantage (Power Grab), They Won't Protect Constituents From Them
"controlling the voices and all the narratives, including the press because they too buy into the lies that it is a communications medium"
-
New Year's Resolution for Techrights: No More Very Short Posts
If we publish memes, as above, then we'll try to at least contextualise them somewhat
-
Links 29/12/2024: Phytium Sells Chinese CPUs and Landing Gear Malfunction Crashes Plane in Korea
Links for the day
-
Links 29/12/2024: Facebook Wants More Bots and Slop, Whistleblowers and Bloggers Under Attack
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 28, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, December 28, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
