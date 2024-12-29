Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 29, 2024



Coming almost five months after Amarok 3.1, the Amarok 3.2 release introduces initial porting to the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies. This means that the application can now be compiled from sources against these technologies if integrators want to offer their users a more modern interface.

Apart from the Qt 6/KDE Frameworks 6 initial porting, the Amarok 3.2 release also introduces collection filtering by lack of tag or empty tag, the ability to show the current track context applet by default, some Ampache-related changes, and fixes for occasional crashes to slightly improved stability.

