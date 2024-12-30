Best Free and Open Source Software
-
6 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript-Based Web Content Management Systems - LinuxLinks
This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage.
Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 high quality free JavaScript-based Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.
Here’s our verdict. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.
screenFetch - Bash information tool - LinuxLinks
This handy Bash script can be used to generate one of those nifty terminal theme information and ASCII distribution logos you see in everyone’s screenshots nowadays. It will auto-detect your distribution and display an ASCII version of that distribution’s logo and some valuable information to the right.
There are options to specify no ASCII art, colors, taking a screenshot upon displaying info, and even customizing the screenshot command! This script is very easy to add to and can easily be extended.
This is free and open source software.