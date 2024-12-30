Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6

Coming almost five months after Amarok 3.1, the Amarok 3.2 release introduces initial porting to the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies. This means that the application can now be compiled from sources against these technologies if integrators want to offer their users a more modern interface.

LinuxGizmos.com

MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware

The MNT Reform Next, recently featured on CrowdSupply, builds on the Classic MNT Reform with a 12.5″ open hardware laptop designed for modularity, customizability, and repairability, offering full access to hardware sources for user modification and maintenance.

Forlinx Unveils Cost-Effective i.MX8MPL-C SoM for Industrial Applications

Forlinx Embedded recently introduced the FETMX8MPL-C SoM, a cost-effective solution for industrial and IoT applications that balances performance and functionality without incorporating advanced multimedia or machine learning features.

Atomic Echo Base Enables Voice Recognition for M5 Atom Series

Best Free and Open Source Software

Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6

  
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.2, the latest stable version of this open-source music player app featuring new features and other changes.

 
OpenMediaVault 7.4.17 Released

  
New update available

 
Kdenlive new year preview

  
One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool

 
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
More evidence shows Samsung could finally adopt this ancient Android Nougat feature

 
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting

  
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy

 
Why Arch Isn't My Daily Driver, but I Use It Anyway

  
Arch Linux has built up a fanbase of dedicated Linux users who use it as their main distro

 
EndeavourOS Neo Provides a Stylish Route to Arch Linux

  
Endeavor OS is a beautiful desktop operating system, and anyone who wants to get a (an easier) taste of Arch Linux, this is a great option

 
8 Ubuntu Tips and Tricks for First-Time Users

  
When I’m asked to recommend a Linux distribution for beginners, I always suggest Ubuntu

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
All the software featured here is published under an open source license

 
PakOS – Debian-based Linux distribution from Pakistan

  
PakOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution which aims to be frugal with system resources

 
Command Line Email With Mutt: Manage Your Inbox in the Terminal

  
Mutt is a text-based email client known for speed and customization, with support for features like PGP and message threading.

 
Linux 6.13-rc5

  
"It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny"

 
LinDoz 2025 is Live

  
MakuluLinux

 
KDE: Krita and Zooming

  
Open Hardware: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Nothing phones finally get this must-have Android search feature

 
What Is Ubuntu "LTS", and When Should You Use It?

  
Are you confused between Ubuntu’s LTS and non-LTS versions and don’t know which one you should download

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
GIMP 3.0 RC2 Added New public Hey Hi (AI) Initial AppImage & Fixed 2.10 Migration

  
GIMP image editor announced the second release candidate for the next major 3.0 release a day ago on Friday

 
MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware

  
The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation

 
Running a Lenovo Legion pro 7 laptop under Debian

  
When buying it, I knew it would not be a good fit for Debian, as this type of laptop is aimed at gaming, and the support under Linux is rather bad

 
Programming Leftovers

  
What Is a Tiling Window Manager on Linux? (and 5 to Try)

  
Tiling window managers have the potential to enhance your productivity, after you spend a little time setting one up anyway. Let's look at how they work and what you need to get started

 
Best Linux Distro of 2024? There Is No Such Thing!

  
Looking for the best Linux distro of 2024?

 
Slackware-based Zenwalk Linux returns with "Santa Claus" edition

  
Overall, it sports the same changes as the latest Slackware refresh

 
darktable 5.0.0 released

  
The following is a summary of the main features added to darktable 5.0

 
Security Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Hosted and GNU World Order [original]

  
Programming, VIM, and GNU (GIMP)

  
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck Titles, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Retro, Open Hardware, and Mobile

  
Phosh, Raspberry Pi, and more

 
Android Leftovers

  
Redmi K80 Ultra tipped to launch as high-capacity Android smartphone with next-gen flagship-grade SoC

 
Databases: Use of Time in Distributed Databases, IvorySQL 4.0, SynchDB 1.0, CloudNativePG 1.25.0 and 1.24.2

  
5 of the Best System Monitoring Tools in Linux

  
System monitors are a vital part of keeping your PC in top shape. Learn some of the best system monitors that you can install on GNU/Linux today

 
Release of Ghostty 1.0

  
Ghostty 1.0 is out

 
My Favorite Linux Distro for 2024 is Not Ubuntu, Not Mint, It's This

  
Revealing my favorite Linux distribution before 2024 ends

 
See Pinned Ubuntu Dock Apps in the Application Grid

  
You may have noticed (or not) that if an app is pinned to the Ubuntu Dock you don’t see a shortcut for it in the applications grid

 
Keep putting pressure on Microsoft

  
Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy

 
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Holiday Hacking 2024

  
Like every year I take a couple of days off at the end of the year to wind down and spent time with the family

 
This Week in GNOME: #180 Image Editing

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 20 to December 27

 
Plasma power management woes and solutions

  
Until recently, my Slimbook Executive laptop has worked beautifully

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.7, Linux 6.6.68, and Linux 6.1.122

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
How managing networks differs on Windows 10 and Linux

  
If you're considering leaving the soon-to-sunsetted Windows 10 for Linux

 
Windows TCO: Windows Botnets and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
