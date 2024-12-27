MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.
The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements, new images for additional devices, and a range of bug fixes. This update improves support for single-board computers from Orange Pi and FriendlyELEC, enhances software tools, and addresses critical issues reported by the community.