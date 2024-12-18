Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and More

The launch of Raspberry Pi 5 represented a significant change from previous models. Building chips that run faster and use less power, while continuing to support 3.3V I/O, presents real, exciting challenges. Our solution was to split the main SoC (System on Chip) in two — the compute half, and the I/O half — and put a fast interconnect (4-lane PCIe Gen 3) between them. The SoC on Raspberry Pi 5 is the Broadcom BCM2712, and the I/O processor (which used to be known in the PC world as the ‘southbridge’) is Raspberry Pi RP1.