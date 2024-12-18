Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Five reasons to join the Astro Pi Challenge, backed by our impact report
Discover the top 5 reasons to join the Astro Pi Challenge and see how it inspires young people to code and build STEM skills.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ PIOLib: A userspace library for PIO control
The launch of Raspberry Pi 5 represented a significant change from previous models. Building chips that run faster and use less power, while continuing to support 3.3V I/O, presents real, exciting challenges. Our solution was to split the main SoC (System on Chip) in two — the compute half, and the I/O half — and put a fast interconnect (4-lane PCIe Gen 3) between them. The SoC on Raspberry Pi 5 is the Broadcom BCM2712, and the I/O processor (which used to be known in the PC world as the ‘southbridge’) is Raspberry Pi RP1.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Framework 13 AMD Review on Linux: Almost Perfect
Following our review of the Framework Intel 12th gen laptop last year, we are giving a spin to the Framework Laptop AMD 13 that features one of the latest AMD processors, and a brand new screen as well, at 2.8K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. And it’s a matte display!
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi powers sentry turret straight out of the 'Portal' franchise
According to Reckless_commenter, the idea began simply as an opportunity to 3D print a unit for decoration. However, the 3D model didn't quite print cleanly and required a bit of work to splice in a way that would produce better results. It was during this process that he quickly realized it would be possible to create room inside the turret for some microelectronics.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ We made our own WOPR for Pi Towers
The WOPR is the supercomputer from the 1983 movie WarGames. It doesn’t understand sarcasm, it can’t sense when it’s being pranked, and it certainly doesn’t know when it’s been told to “play a game” — much like our Maker in Residence, Toby, who built it to delight and entertain all visitors to the Pi Towers Maker Lab.