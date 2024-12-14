Games: GE-Proton 9-21, Helldivers 2, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Direct3D 12 to Vulkan project VKD3D-Proton v2.14 out now with various performance improvements
VKD3D-Proton v2.14 is now available bringing various improvements to the Direct3D 12 to Vulkan layer that's used by Valve's Proton for running Windows games on Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Turok: Origins announced and it's now a third-person shooter with co-op
Turok: Origins was announced by Saber Interactive and this time it's a third-person shooter, with an optional co-op element where three people can team up to take on the dinosaurs and some new alien threat. The originals were first-person so the new third-person angle will likely split fans.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-21 released for Linux / Steam Deck bringing more game fixes
GE-Proton 9-21 has been released as the community-maintained version of the Proton compatibility layer for running Windows games on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck. Confused on the Proton versions? Check out my up to date beginner's guide.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Slay the Spire 2 gets a first trailer - coming to Early Access in 2025
Slay the Spire 2 is coming to Early Access in 2025 and we have the first official trailer to get you ready for more deck-building. We don't know exactly when it will arrive but we do know it will have Native Linux support built with Godot.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Illuminate have returned in a massive Helldivers 2 update out now
Helldivers 2 just dropped a colossal update that sees the return of the Illuminate faction, a bunch of powerful aliens that like to destroy colonies and take over the minds of your fellow humans.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN co-op spin-off announced
ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN was announced by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment for 2025. It's a co-op spin-off and it sounds pretty exciting. No clear release date yet since it has only just been announced but it's coming to Steam and PlayStation consoles.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Core Keeper developer announced KYORA that looks suspiciously like Terraria where "every pixel is yours to shape"
Terraria 2? Well, they can't call it that of course, but it sure looks like it. Coming from developer Pugstorm and published by Chucklefish, KYORA looks quite delightful.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.6.21 Beta "Update of the Year" fixes security issues, plus Indiana Jones and the Great Circle rendering issues
Valve released Steam Deck - SteamOS 3.6.21 Beta "Update of the Year" to fix up various problems, and then re-released it shortly after to fix up more issues. Here's what you need to know.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Witcher IV revealed with Ciri as the protagonist
With a 6 minute cinematic trailer, CD PROJEKT RED have lifted the lid on The Witcher IV which will feature Ciri as the protagonist.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Last of Us Part II Remastered comes to PC on April 3, 2025
Developer Naughty Dog announced that finally The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be getting a PC release! It arrives on April 3, 2025. Now this one I am seriously excited to finally play. My patience is paying off! I truly loved playing through the first game, so I'm going to be getting this for sure.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH comes to PC on January 23, 2025 - it's getting optimised for Steam Deck
Square Enix have announced that FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be getting a PC release on January 23, 2025. They've shown off a new trailer and given a whole bunch of details.