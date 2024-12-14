Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3

The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.

9to5Linux

CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes

KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.

KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices

Highlights of KDE Gear 24.12 include accessibility and usability improvements for the Dolphin file manager with a revamped main view to work with screen readers, more natural sorting of files, and improved keyboard navigation. Dolphin now also features an overhauled Checksum and Permissions tab in the Properties dialog, and a mobile-optimized interface for Plasma Mobile.

Internet Society

Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future, IGF 2024

In some parts of the world, December is a winding down period, during which people prepare for a new year while assessing their achievements of the months before. However, for the Internet governance community, December is part of a busy season, with the celebration of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024.

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades

  
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets

 
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18

 
Red Hat's Latest Promotion of Buzzwords/Hype/Plagiarism and Microsoft Stuff

  
Shallow press releases and parroting from Linux Foundation (some even computer-generated slop!)

  
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features

  
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4

  
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.

 
Openwashing by Microsoft-sponsored and Microsoft-run OSI, OSI's OpenSource.net Pretends to Still be Active

  
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!

  
Release of Kubernetes 1.32

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Happy Holidays! We Come Bringing Gifts!

  
Windows 10's End Is Nigh. Now's the Time to Get Used to Linux

  
Games: GE-Proton 9-21, Helldivers 2, and More

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling

  
Choosing Better Alternatives Amid Confusing Policies

  
Linux distributions like openSUSE offer a clear and practical solution

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Release: Window Maker Live 12.8

  
Alpine 3.21.0 released

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Security Leftovers

  
WordPress 'Dead End' and Drupal 7 Long in the Tooth

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Kernel Picks: Hans de Goede on Bugs on SFC's Layest Hypocrisy on Inclusion

  
today's howtos

  
Bazzite: A Linux Distro Worth Gushing Over

  
My recent GNU/Linux experience has been pretty awesome thanks to Bazzite. It may represent the frontier of OS experiences.

 
Mozilla Betrays Privacy Again, Props Up Buzzwords

  
Tracing the FSF's Footsteps

  
The FSF emerged on October 4, 1985

 
pgAdmin, PGDay, PostgreSQL, and PSQL Databases

  
Android Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
A yearly review – My 53 most favorite apps for Linux for 2024

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Olimex, and More

  
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 7

  
Games: Steam Deck, GNU/Linux, Chrysalis, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
COSMIC Desktop Proposed as Official Spin for Fedora 42

  
Fedora (probably) goes COSMIC! There is an official proposal about Fedora 42 Spin, featuring System76's innovative desktop with powerful features

 
OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

  
The OpenMandriva team released today OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 as the latest snapshot of the “ROME” rolling release series of this Mandriva Linux successor featuring the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

 
Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration

  
Miracle-WM 0.4 Wayland compositor rolls out with i3-IPC support, named workspaces, and better Waybar integration

 
IDAD 2024 - Dec. 20: For freedom, against restriction

  
Don't let computers go to waste and join us in fighting restriction on December 20 for the eighteenth International Day Against Digital Restrictions Management (IDAD)

 
Revisited: kew – terminal-based music player

  
I was planning to write a review of a new release of fooyin

 
Latest Videos From Invidious: GNU/Linux and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Operating Systems and Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
WWW: curl 8.11.1, WordPress, and  Mozilla

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
GNOME: Tiling Shell Extension, CLI Command Tree, and GAFAM Interns on Shoestring Budget

  
AnyDesk, Kodi, uCareSystem, and More

  
today's howtos

  
RISC-V, Arduino, and More Open Hardware

  
Raspberry Pi Projects and Hacks

  
Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for

  
A third-party Kubuntu remix with a severe identity crisis

 
Nextcloud Takes on Microsoft, Microsoft Systemd 257 Released in Microsoft GitHub (Proprietary) by Microsoft Staff

  
'Linux' Foundation Drops Linux Spending to Historic Lows in 2024

  
Skyrocketing revenue, and no mention of "Diversity" or "Climate Change". Which, for The 'Linux' Foundation, is quite weird.

 
LWN on Linux 6.13 and Kernel Space Coverage

  
GIMP 3.0 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing

  
The development team behind the popular GIMP open-source image editing software announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the highly anticipated GIMP 3.0 release.

 
today's howtos

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Proton 9.0-4: New Games Supported, Bug Fixes for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs

  
Proton 9.0-4 update streamlines Linux gaming, brings new game compatibility, fixes crashes

 
Programming and Systems (Leftovers)

  
Advanced Weather Companion GNOME Shell Extension

  
Seeing a “news peg” (as they’re called), I figured I’d use that as motivation to get around to writing about Advanced Weather Companion

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Pisi Linux – end-user focused distribution

  
Pisi Linux is a user-focused distribution developed by the Pisi community

 
Fedora KDE – powerful Fedora-based operating system

  
The Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition is a powerful Fedora-based operating system using the KDE Plasma Desktop as the main user interface. It’s an official spin

 
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements

  
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.

 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Fedora Kinoite 41 review - My first taste of immutability

  
Here's something I've not done before - I haven't tested an immutable AKA atomic Linux distro just yet

 
Linux 6.6.65

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.65 kernel

 
Now available: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta

  
Today, we're excited to invite you to beta-test Red Hat Enterprise Linux  (RHEL) 10, the next major version of the enterprise operating system

 
The end of linux-kernel as free software we trust - war on FOSS revisited

  
Basically the article aims to help some of you decide on your own when and which kernel is the last “safe” kernel to use

 
Games: Proton 9.0-4, Cyberpunk 2077, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
