Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

csv-diff is a tool for viewing the differences between two CSV, TSV, or JSON files.

It can show a human-readable summary of the differences. The tool will automatically detect if your files are comma- or tab-separated. You can over-ride this automatic detection and force the tool to use a specific format using --format=tsv or --format=csv.

You can also feed it JSON files, provided they are a JSON array of objects where each object has the same keys. Use --format=json if your input files are JSON.

Use --show-unchanged to include full details of the unchanged values for rows with at least one change in the diff output:

This is free and open source software.