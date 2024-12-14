Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
chota - micro (3kb) CSS framework - LinuxLinks
chota is a very small CSS framework. All you need is 1 CSS file, chota.css to be included in your webpage.
chota is designed keeping in mind ease-of-use and minimalism, hence it doesn’t use any preprocessor or complex build process.
“choṭā” means “small” in Hindi.
This is free and open source software.
Coulr - color box to help developers and designers - LinuxLinks
Coulr is a color box to help developers and designers.
This is free and open source software.
csv-diff - diffing CSV and JSON files - LinuxLinks
csv-diff is a tool for viewing the differences between two CSV, TSV, or JSON files.
It can show a human-readable summary of the differences. The tool will automatically detect if your files are comma- or tab-separated. You can over-ride this automatic detection and force the tool to use a specific format using --format=tsv or --format=csv.
You can also feed it JSON files, provided they are a JSON array of objects where each object has the same keys. Use --format=json if your input files are JSON.
Use --show-unchanged to include full details of the unchanged values for rows with at least one change in the diff output:
This is free and open source software.
rare - fast regex parser, extractor and realtime aggregator - LinuxLinks
rare is a command-line utility that aggregates and displays information parsed from text files using regex and a simple handlebars-like expressions. rare is a play on “more” and “less“, but can also stand for “realtime aggregated regular expressions”.
Quickly search, reformat and visualize text files such as logs, csv, json, etc.
It supports various CLI-based graphing and metric formats (filter (grep-like), histogram, table, bargraph, heatmap, reduce).
This is free and open source software.
fclones-gui - interactive duplicate file finder and remover - LinuxLinks
fclones-gui is a graphical user interface for fclones, a command line utility that identifies groups of identical files and gets rid of the file copies you no longer need.
The front-end is in an early stage of development.
This is free and open source software.
Mission Center - monitor CPU, memory, disk, network and GPU usage - LinuxLinks
We evaluated Mission Center using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu 24.10 distro.
You should be able to install the software whatever Linux distro you’re running as there’s an AppImage, Flatpak, and Snap available.
We mostly tested the AppImage. There’s an AppImage for x86_64 as well as AArch64 (ARM64). As we’re testing on a regular Intel PC, we downloaded the x64_64 AppImage.