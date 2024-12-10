today's leftovers

Debian Contributions: 2024-11

is made possible by organizations subscribing to our Long Term Support

contracts and consulting

Transition management, by Emilio Pozuelo MonfortEmilio has been helping finish the mpi-defaults switch to mpich on 32-bit

architectures, and the openmpi transitions.

This involves filing bugs for the reverse dependencies, doing NMUs, and

requesting removals for outdated (Not Built from Source) binaries on 32-bit

architectures where openmpi is no longer available. Those transitions got

entangled with a few others, such as the petsc stack, and were blocking many

packages from migrating to testing. These transitions were completed in early

December.