Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing

GNOME 46.7 is here one and a half months after GNOME 46.6 to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight toggle in Quick Settings, default to GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for the Kernel Mode Setting (KMS) thread.

The Raspberry Pi 500 is the successor of the Raspberry Pi 400 model released four years ago, in November 2020 (yes, time does fly fast), which was based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 4 GB RAM. The new model is based on the latest Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with 8GB RAM.