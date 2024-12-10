Open Hardware/Modding/3D Printing
Tom's Hardware ☛ Fish tank PC case sales explode in 2024 — Korean retail data claims tenfold growth for this style of chassis
Fish tank-style PC cases gained mind share and momentum through 2024, with many new entrants hitting the market. A new report out of Korea helps us quantify the scale of the popularity of these panoramic window pane PC cases among DIYers. Danawa Research notes that sales of fish tank-style PC cases have multiplied 9.85 times since the start of the year. The research firm has dubbed 2024 "the year of the fish tank case."
404 Media ☛ UnitedHealthcare Shooting Person of Interest Had 3D Printed Glock
The weapon found on the arrested person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is a specific 3D printed Glock frame called the Chairmanwon V1, two people in the 3D printed weapons community told 404 Media after viewing an image of the weapon provided to media outlets by police.
Hackaday ☛ Do 3D Printers Dream Of LEGO Sheep?
Imagine the power to clone your favorite LEGO piece—not just any piece, but let’s say, one that costs €50 second-hand. [Balazs] from RacingBrick posed this exact question: can a 3D scanner recreate LEGO pieces at home? Armed with Creality’s CR-Scan Otter, he set out to duplicate a humble DUPLO sheep and, of course, tackle the holy grail of LEGO collectibles: the rare LEGO goat.
Arduino ☛ This frighteningly realistic animatronic head features expressive silicone skin
The internal skeleton was 3D-printed and actuated by a plethora of small servo motors. Cogley designed a custom shield PCB for an Arduino Mega 2560 to control the servos. He hasn’t yet programmed it beyond a handful of basic movements and facial expressions, but he’s set it up so that there is a great deal of potential for future programmatic upgrades.
Hackaday ☛ PlayStation Motherboard Sanded And Scanned, But There’s More To Do
If you want to reverse engineer the boards in a modern console, you’d better have a lab, a lot of fancy gear, and a good few months to dedicate to the task. The humble PlayStation, on the other hand, is more accessible in this regard. [Lawrence Brode] pulled one apart and started documenting it as part of a grander quest for console understanding.