How to Test Your Linux 3D Graphics Hardware, '90s Style

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



Modern 3D graphics on Linux usually work out of the box, but how can you ensure your drivers and hardware are working before your next gaming session? glxgears is a graphics demo that can help you test your graphics adapter.

What Is glxgears?

glxgears is a graphics demo that dates back to the '90s. It features three interlocking gears, hence the name. The "glx" part comes from the fact that is was developed as part of the GLX library to support OpenGL on X11.

