XML was the preferred communication language used by services in the early 2000s. During that time, governments were establishing their own e-government systems, while companies were developing their SOAP services. Then, BOOM! Services began to adopt JSON because it was a lightweight and efficient alternative to XML. However, even though JSON became the new standard, old services were still in use and being maintained.Rewriting a system from scratch is not easy, and it might not even be necessary. That might be why XML is still in use, or perhaps governments and companies simply adopt the "as far as it goes" mindset. Who knows! Let's parse some XML and beat that services up!

Here is where the sweetest and most beloved Perl library, XML::Twig, comes into play.