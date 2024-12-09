Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed Studio, Raspberry Digital Signage 21.0, and More
CNX Software ☛ reComputer R1113-10 industrial IoT gateway offers isolated RS485, RS232, DI, DO, and dual Gigabit Ethernet
Seeed Studio has launched the reComputer R1100 series industrial IoT gateway family based on Raspberry Pi CM4. The first model, the reComputer R1113-10, is powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 module with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC storage. It includes two isolated RS485 ports, two isolated RS232 ports, DI and DO interfaces, and twelve LED indicators. Additional connectivity options include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LoRa, 4G LTE, and Zigbee.
Raspberry Digital Signage 21.0 released
Raspberry Digital Signage 21.0 released Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified resource. It shows web resources from Internet, local network or local folders (so you can use the Pi itself as the source webserver).
CNX Software ☛ SECO launches Mediatek Genio 510 and 700 SMARC SoMs built for industrial and edge Hey Hi (AI) applications
SECO SOM-SMARC-Genio500 and SOM-SMARC-Genio700 are two new SMARC system-on-modules products powered by MediaTek Genio 510 and 700 Cortex-A78/A55 series SoCs.