Our analyses operate on CFGs, but it is our semantics that actually determine how a program behaves. In order for our analyses to be able to produce correct results, we need to make sure that there isn’t a disconnect between the approximation and the truth. In the previous post, I stated the property I will use to establish the connection between the two perspectives:

"For each possible execution of a program according to its semantics, there exists a corresponding path through the graph."

By ensuring this property, we will guarantee that our Control Flow Graphs account for anything that might happen. Thus, a correct analysis built on top of the graphs will produce results that match reality.