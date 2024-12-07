Tux Machines

MaixCAM-Pro: High-Performance AI Platform with RISC-V Processor, 5MP Camera Support and WiFi6

The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.

Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.

9to5Linux

OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.0 include NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, preview scrollbars, v210 format support for AJA device capture, Amazon IVS service integration, QSV AV1 screen content coding, and support for first-party YouTube Chat features.

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is here two months after openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 and promises to continue the alignment with the upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro releases in an attempt to ensure robust container and virtual machine hosting capabilities for all users.

NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance

Collabora’s NVK was the first open-source Vulkan driver graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware that has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. Khronos announced earlier this week the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification and Collabora was quick to offer day-zero Vulkan 1.4 conformance for NVK.

Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops

Coming a week and a half after the fwupd 2.0.2 release, fwupd 2.0.3 is here to introduce a power quirk for Framework systems where the EC reports as discharging when the battery is at 100%, speed up the writing of firmware updates on the new Dell dock, as well as to add support for upgrading the firmware on the Primax Ryder mouse.

Linux Kernel 6.11 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Released on September 15th, 2024, Linux kernel 6.11 introduced new features like a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, and virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems.

Alpine Linux 3.21 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, Initial LoongArch64 Support

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.20, the Alpine Linux 3.21 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 47, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments, as well as initial support for the LoongArch64 architecture.

Linux 4.19, the Last Supported Kernel of the Linux 4.x Series, Reaches End of Life

The Linux 4.19 kernel branch was released more than six years ago, on October 22nd, 2018, and it received no less than 325 maintenance updates, the last one being Linux 4.19.325. The biggest highlights of Linux kernel 4.19 were initial Wi-Fi 6 support, the EROFS file system, and a union mount filesystem implementation.

It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”

Linux kernel 6.12 was released on November 17th, 2024, and introduces new features like real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, and DRM panic messages as QR codes, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

NVIDIA 565 Linux Graphics Driver Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The NVIDIA 565.77 graphics driver is here more than three months after the NVIDIA 560 release and re-enables the GLX_EXT_buffer_age OpenGL extension on Xwayland, adds support for mmap of exported DMA-BUF objects, and adds several new per-plane and per-CRTC vendor-specific properties to nvidia-drm, which Wayland compositors can use to program the GPU’s color pipeline for HDR hardware acceleration.

WINE Release: Wine 10.0-rc1/Wine staging 10.0-rc1
Wine picks
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.2, Linux 6.11.11, and Linux 4.19.325
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
This Week in GNOME: #177 Scrolling Performance
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 29 to December 06
Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.8 as the latest stable version of this immutable and systemd-free distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux and built on top of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
‘Tis the Season for COSMIC Alpha 4!
The holidays are upon us, and it’s time to check under your tree as we light another candle for the 4th COSMIC Alpha release
FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE Announcement
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE
Linux Kernel 6.11 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.11 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.12 as soon as possible.
 
GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.
Games: Proprietary Titles and Flathub Changes
latest from GamingOnLinux
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Remington Standard, Macintosh LC III, Arduino, and "Name that Ware"
hardware picks
OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur
OBS Studio 31.0 has been officially released as the latest stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming for GNU/Linux.
Samsung's One UI 7 Based On Android 15 Arrives With AI Upgrades For Galaxy S24 Devices
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features
The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio
This Linux Theme Gave Me the Windows 95 Experience in 2024
Ever felt nostalgia for an old-school Windows experience but don’t fancy putting your PC at risk? Install Linux and give this theme a go
Sparky 2024.12
This is an unplanned December update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend open source alternatives to ALAC
Kumander Linux – Debian-based distribution
Kumander Linux is a Debian-based distribution inspired by Windows 7
This Week in Plasma: Oodles of features!
I promised new features soon, and here they are
My 4 favorite open-source apps for personal finance - that run on Linux, MacOS, and Windows
These open-source options are some of the most popular - and for good reason
Archcraft is a solid, super fast distro for anyone ready to move beyond beginner Linux
I spent a week with the distribution and found it to be a lot of fun to use
Mozilla Run by Marketing People and Buzzwords Agenda, Acts Accordingly
goodbye, geeks
Debian-based Apertis and Robotic Vision in Debian
Some Debian picks
Open Hardware/Modding: MIPS, AmpereOne, Raspberry Pi, and More
devices related news
Red Hat Swimming in Buzzwords and Other Nonsense (Not a Geeks-Run Company Anymore)
latest from or about Red Hat
Operating Systems: FreeDOS, frood, and ZephyrOS
Alternatives to GNU/Linux
Latest From Peter Czanik and syslog-ng Insider
syslog-ng news
Game Streaming on Raspberry Pi 5, Godot 4.4 dev 6, Flight Simulator, SteamOS (ArchLinux)
Gaming news
Immich 1.122 Brings HDR Video Support in the Mobile App
Immich 1.122, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution
Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops
Fwupd 2.0.3 has been released today as the first maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility for Linux-based operating systems.
openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades
The openSUSE project announced today the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 as the latest version of this secure and lightweight openSUSE Leap variant designed for containerized and virtualized workloads.
Alpine Linux 3.21 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, Initial LoongArch64 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.21 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
A stable kernel to fix boot problems and other stable branches
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103
The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip
NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance
Collabora announced this week that its open-source NVK Vulkan graphics driver in the Mesa open-source graphics stack for NVIDIA hardware is now officially conformant with the latest Vulkan 1.4 graphics API.
Graphics: Mesa 24.3.1, NVIDIA Driver 565.77, and Hopalong
news and more
today's howtos
the fifrrst batch for today
Android Leftovers
Hyundai is not giving up on Android Auto
Games: Steam, War Thunder, and More
Latest picks from GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA 565 Linux Graphics Driver Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 565.77 as the first stable version of the NVIDIA 565 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems with various improvements and multiple bug fixes.
3 free Linux distros that look and feel like Windows
Linux is a good alternative to Windows
GEEKOM GT1 Mega review with Ubuntu 24.10 – Part 3: Linux on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H “Meteor Lake” mini PC
I’ve tested the features of the Meteor Lake mini PC in Linux
Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for
A third-party Kubuntu remix with a severe identity crisis
Zenith – turbo-charged top utility
The top utility needs little introduction to seasoned Linux users
KDE:icecream!
Lots of KDE hacking these days, and that comes with compiling large amounts of code
29 gift ideas for your favorite open-source fan
What do you get an open-source enthusiast or developer
Kernel Space: ARM32 and HPC file and object storage
Linux development
Open Hardware/Modding: Free/Libre Hardware, ESP32, VHDL
Hardware news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Third Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad P14s
Despite these minor & moderate problems, I am reasonably happy with this laptop
The Silent Crisis in Healthcare Software: Where Are the Modern Open-Source Medical Records Systems?
I've witnessed firsthand how healthcare technology seems frozen in time while the rest of the software world races forward
Android Leftovers
These are my 5 favorite Android productivity features
Fedora Moves Towards Forgejo
The decision to move to Forgejo as the new git forge has been made
Linux 4.19, the Last Supported Kernel of the Linux 4.x Series, Reaches End of Life
Linux kernel 4.19, the last of the Linux 4.x kernel series, has now reached the end of its supported life as announced earlier on the Linux kernel mailing list by kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman.
Launchpad Bug Templates and Ubuntu Security Research Alliance Program
Canonical/Ubuntu introductions
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly Red Hat
Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Picks
Web Browsers news
Security Leftovers
Security links
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”
Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today that the Linux 6.12 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website.
Guardians of Freedom
The free software movement is a fight for control over our computing
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment has been tagged for release – a sure-fire sign that the Linux Mint 22.1 beta is on the way
Kernel: Remembering Bonnie and LWN Articles Released From Paywall
mostly LWN
Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition
Fedora has made a major change to its project, elevating the version running KDE Plasma from an Spin to an official Edition, alongside Fedora Workstation with Gnome
GStreamer 1.24.10 Released with Over 40 Security Fixes
GStreamer 1.24.10 multimedia framework released with bug fixes, 40+ security improvements, and enhanced stability
Mozilla Unveils Bold Rebrand to ‘Reclaim the Internet’ for the Next Era
Mozilla unveils its new modern identity with a striking flag symbol and green palette, signaling a future empowering internet freedom and choice
"Ceratopsian" will be the default theme for Debian 13
The theme "Ceratopsian" by Elise Couper has been selected as the default theme for Debian 13 "trixie"
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Bringing both of these to the same version number
BredOS Arch Linux Arm distribution runs on Rockchip RK3588 single board computers
BredOS is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux Arm and optimized to run on Rockchip RK3588/RK3588S single board computers (SBCs) with current support for 22 boards from Radxa
If This Is You, You Should Consider Switching to Linux
Linux might not be for everyone, but it could be exactly what you’re looking for
space – disk space analyzer and cleaner
space is a fast disk space analyzer and cleaner
A Promising New KDE Linux Distro Is Coming, But Who’s It For?
If you love the Plasma desktop and don’t mind a little more distro fragmentation
Linux Candy: yosay – like cowsay but less cow
Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands
Window Maker Live – installable Linux live distro
Window Maker Live (wmlive) is a Debian-based Linux distribution that uses the Window Maker window manager as the default graphical user interface
KStars v3.7.4 is Released
KStars v3.7.4 is released on 2024.12.05 for Windows, MacOS & Linux. It's a bi-monthly bug-fix release with a couple of exciting features
Fedora 41 KDE review - Solid, rough, plus some subpar choices
A few days ago, I wrote a review of Ubuntu 24.10, my first proper Ubuntu article in some six years. As you know
5 ways the new Cinnamon desktop is better than your default Linux DE - and how to try it
If you're a Cinnamon desktop fan (or a fan of Linux Mint)
Leap Micro 6.1 Release Candidate
Release Candidate images of Leap Micro 6.1 can be found at get.opensuse.org
Apple and Microsoft Monopoly Abuse (and 'FSFE', Which Fakes the FSF, Taking Money From Monopolies)
GAFAM news
Games: SteamOS Broadens Reach, Raspberry Pi 5 Device, The Long Dark, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest articles
Why GNU/Linux is the Ultimate Mental Gym for Problem-Solvers; A Doctor and An Equestrian's Journey
The Impact of GNU/Linux on My Journey as a Doctor, Developer, and Instructor
GNOME and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux/BSD news
Board and Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Qt, ARM, and More
some hardware picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks, some from FSF
Programming Leftovers
Development centric picks
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Canonical Partners with Qualcomm
some Ubuntu news
Debian: Rootless, EoL, Bits from the DPL
Some Debian news
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and Late Night Linux
two new episodes
Microsoft Gets Aggressive, Signs Back Room 'Deals' for 'Hey Hi' (AI)
half a dozen Microsoft picks
Microsoft Partners Help Microsoft Spread Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation About "Linux" (as Usual)
More FUD
Nitrux 3.8 “db” Released Packed with Performance Boosts
The immutable systemd-free distro Nitrux 3.8 is out, featuring Linux kernel 6.12, improved boot time, enhanced NVIDIA support, and more
Kernel Space: Latest Features, Asahi Linux, Hammerspace, and AMD
kernel newss
5 Reasons You Should Run Bazzite Linux On Your ROG Ally
there’s an elegant Linux-based solution called Bazzite to elevate your enjoyment of the ROG Ally
Openwashing Attacks and Microsoft-Funded Aggression
3 examples