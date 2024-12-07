Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.

9to5Linux

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is here two months after openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 and promises to continue the alignment with the upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro releases in an attempt to ensure robust container and virtual machine hosting capabilities for all users.

NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance

Collabora’s NVK was the first open-source Vulkan driver graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware that has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. Khronos announced earlier this week the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification and Collabora was quick to offer day-zero Vulkan 1.4 conformance for NVK.

Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops

Coming a week and a half after the fwupd 2.0.2 release, fwupd 2.0.3 is here to introduce a power quirk for Framework systems where the EC reports as discharging when the battery is at 100%, speed up the writing of firmware updates on the new Dell dock, as well as to add support for upgrading the firmware on the Primax Ryder mouse.

Linux Kernel 6.11 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Released on September 15th, 2024, Linux kernel 6.11 introduced new features like a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, and virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems.

Alpine Linux 3.21 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, Initial LoongArch64 Support

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.20, the Alpine Linux 3.21 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 47, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments, as well as initial support for the LoongArch64 architecture.

Linux 4.19, the Last Supported Kernel of the Linux 4.x Series, Reaches End of Life

The Linux 4.19 kernel branch was released more than six years ago, on October 22nd, 2018, and it received no less than 325 maintenance updates, the last one being Linux 4.19.325. The biggest highlights of Linux kernel 4.19 were initial Wi-Fi 6 support, the EROFS file system, and a union mount filesystem implementation.

It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”

Linux kernel 6.12 was released on November 17th, 2024, and introduces new features like real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, and DRM panic messages as QR codes, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

NVIDIA 565 Linux Graphics Driver Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The NVIDIA 565.77 graphics driver is here more than three months after the NVIDIA 560 release and re-enables the GLX_EXT_buffer_age OpenGL extension on Xwayland, adds support for mmap of exported DMA-BUF objects, and adds several new per-plane and per-CRTC vendor-specific properties to nvidia-drm, which Wayland compositors can use to program the GPU’s color pipeline for HDR hardware acceleration.

Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.2, Linux 6.11.11, and Linux 4.19.325

  
This Week in GNOME: #177 Scrolling Performance

  
Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.8 as the latest stable version of this immutable and systemd-free distribution derived from Debian GNU/Linux and built on top of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

  
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
‘Tis the Season for COSMIC Alpha 4!

  
FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE Announcement

  
The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE

 
A stable kernel to fix boot problems and other stable branches

  
Android Leftovers

  
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features

  
This Linux Theme Gave Me the Windows 95 Experience in 2024

  
Sparky 2024.12

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Kumander Linux – Debian-based distribution

  
This Week in Plasma: Oodles of features!

  
My 4 favorite open-source apps for personal finance - that run on Linux, MacOS, and Windows

  
Archcraft is a solid, super fast distro for anyone ready to move beyond beginner Linux

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing Leftovers

  
Mozilla Run by Marketing People and Buzzwords Agenda, Acts Accordingly

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Debian-based Apertis and Robotic Vision in Debian

  
Open Hardware/Modding: MIPS, AmpereOne, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Red Hat Swimming in Buzzwords and Other Nonsense (Not a Geeks-Run Company Anymore)

  
Operating Systems: FreeDOS, frood, and ZephyrOS

  
Latest From Peter Czanik and syslog-ng Insider

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's howtos

  
Game Streaming on Raspberry Pi 5, Godot 4.4 dev 6, Flight Simulator, SteamOS (ArchLinux)

  
WINE Release: Wine 10.0-rc1/Wine staging 10.0-rc1

  
Immich 1.122 Brings HDR Video Support in the Mobile App

  
Windows TCO: Leftovers

  
Graphics: Mesa 24.3.1, NVIDIA Driver 565.77, and Hopalong

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Games: Steam, War Thunder, and More

  
3 free Linux distros that look and feel like Windows

  
GEEKOM GT1 Mega review with Ubuntu 24.10 – Part 3: Linux on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H “Meteor Lake” mini PC

  
Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for

  
Zenith – turbo-charged top utility

  
KDE:icecream!

  
29 gift ideas for your favorite open-source fan

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Kernel Space: ARM32 and HPC file and object storage

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Free/Libre Hardware, ESP32, VHDL

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
Third Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad P14s

  
The Silent Crisis in Healthcare Software: Where Are the Modern Open-Source Medical Records Systems?

  
Android Leftovers

  
Fedora Moves Towards Forgejo

  
Leftovers About GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS)

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Launchpad Bug Templates and Ubuntu Security Research Alliance Program

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Picks

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Guardians of Freedom

  
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look

  
today's howtos

  
New Issue of Linux Magazine

  
Kernel: Remembering Bonnie and LWN Articles Released From Paywall

  
Fedora KDE Plasma Spin Gains Equal Footing With Gnome Edition

  
GStreamer 1.24.10 Released with Over 40 Security Fixes

  
Mozilla Unveils Bold Rebrand to ‘Reclaim the Internet’ for the Next Era

  
"Ceratopsian" will be the default theme for Debian 13

  
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

  
BredOS Arch Linux Arm distribution runs on Rockchip RK3588 single board computers

  
If This Is You, You Should Consider Switching to Linux

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
space – disk space analyzer and cleaner

  
today's leftovers

  
A Promising New KDE Linux Distro Is Coming, But Who’s It For?

  
Linux Candy: yosay – like cowsay but less cow

  
Window Maker Live – installable Linux live distro

  
Programming Leftovers

  
KStars v3.7.4 is Released

  
Fedora 41 KDE review - Solid, rough, plus some subpar choices

  
5 ways the new Cinnamon desktop is better than your default Linux DE - and how to try it

  
Leap Micro 6.1 Release Candidate

  
Apple and Microsoft Monopoly Abuse (and 'FSFE', Which Fakes the FSF, Taking Money From Monopolies)

  
Games: SteamOS Broadens Reach, Raspberry Pi 5 Device, The Long Dark, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Why GNU/Linux is the Ultimate Mental Gym for Problem-Solvers; A Doctor and An Equestrian's Journey

  
GNOME and BSD Leftovers

  
Board and Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Qt, ARM, and More

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Canonical Partners with Qualcomm

  
Debian: Rootless, EoL, Bits from the DPL

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and Late Night Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Microsoft Gets Aggressive, Signs Back Room 'Deals' for 'Hey Hi' (AI)

  
Microsoft Partners Help Microsoft Spread Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation About "Linux" (as Usual)

  
Nitrux 3.8 “db” Released Packed with Performance Boosts

  
Kernel Space: Latest Features, Asahi Linux, Hammerspace, and AMD

  
5 Reasons You Should Run Bazzite Linux On Your ROG Ally

  
Openwashing Attacks and Microsoft-Funded Aggression

  
