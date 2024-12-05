New Issue of Linux Magazine
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ What Comes After
It is well known that many of our most excruciating arguments about religion and philosophy are secretly arguments about definitions. With that said, I will add, it is quite a novel thing when the definition is in the foreground and everyone knows that is what they are arguing about.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Bring privacy to social control media with LibRedirect
The LibRedirect browser extension redirects YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, and other services to alternative, privacy-friendly front ends.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Keeping open source open
People contribute to the GNU/Linux kernel from around the world and a great range of circumstances – even during war, which raises questions about how to remain open and consider security.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Manipulating file data from the command line
Efficient tools to examine, edit, and transfer file information.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on the bcachefs patch submission process.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Enumerating resources with feroxbuster and ffuf
A cyberattack unfolds in stages. The enumeration phase is when the attacker looks for holes in the target system. Tools like feroxbuster and ffuf bring the power of automation to the search.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Tracking your thoughts with the Zettlr Markdown editor and knowledge manager
Keep your best ideas in easy reach with this simple but effective knowledge manager.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ A look at the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14
A high-end compact laptop with GNU/Linux support out of the box.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ This Month's DVD
Fedora 41 Workstation Live and Manjaro Xfce 24.1.1
-
Linux Magazine ☛ News
In the news: Fedora KDE Approved as an Official Spin; New Steam Client Ups the Ante for Linux; Gnome OS Transitioning Toward a General Purpose Distro; Fedora 41 Released with New Features; AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 Gives Power Users a Sneak Preview; Gnome 47.1 Released with a Few Fixes; VirtualBox 7.1.4 Includes Initial Support for GNU/Linux Kernel 6.12; and New Slimbook EVO with Raw AMD Ryzen Power.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Working behind the scenes on Debian
Distro Walk talks to a company that plays a major role in developing and maintaining Debian distributions.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Leading LibreOffice alternatives
The majority of GNU/Linux distributions ship with LibreOffice as the default office software, but some interesting alternatives are out there right now if you're ready to taste a different suite.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Adventures in NetBSD
There's still an undeserved sense that BSD competency is something arcane and alchemic, but just as with Arch GNU/Linux or any other "niche" operating system, Surveillance Giant Google prompt-engineering and remaining alert will get you a long way.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ FOSSPicks
Nate explores the top FOSS including the latest Plasma desktop, an app to turn your cellphone into a ham radio, and the last word in digital audio workstations.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Bash tricks for web maintenance
Use tools such as grep and sed to find and fix broken links.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Build your own webcam with a Pi Zero 2W and a Cam Module 3
Combine a Raspberry Pi Zero and the new Raspberry Pi Cam 3 to create your own cost-effective, energy-saving webcam.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Photo sharing on the web with Go
To quickly prepare his photos for sharing on the web via a private link, Mike Schilli writes a Go program. The page layout is done with Go's template engine and even enables link previews in WhatsApp.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Embed geotags and other information in photos
Metadata provides information about many aspects of a photo. DigiKam lets serious photographers edit photo data conveniently with its graphical user interface – and add geodata.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Matter: New standard for IoT and smart home devices
The new vendor-independent, open Matter standard for IoT and smart home devices has what it takes to revolutionize the market. We describe its basic principles and explain how Matter works.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ Manage your VPNs with WireGuard Easy
WireGuard is a less complex VPN solution compared to OpenVPN and IPsec. WireGuard Easy simplifies the process even further by allowing you to operate a VPN and manage clients through a user-friendly web interface.