today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Sorting out 'PCIe bifurcation' and how it interacts with NVMe drives
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you're switching from one mirrored set of M.2 NVMe drives to another mirrored set of M.2 NVMe drives, and so would like to have three or four NVMe drives in your desktop at the same time. Sadly, you already have one of your two NVMe drives on a PCIe card, so you'd like to get a single PCIe card that handles two or more NVMe drives. If you look around today, you'll find two sorts of cards for this; ones that are very expensive, and ones that are relatively inexpensive but require that your system supports a feature that is generally called PCIe bifurcation.
Klara ☛ ZFS Storage Fault Management on Linux
Hardware failures are unavoidable, but ZFS fault management ensures your data stays secure. From detecting disk issues to automated recovery and performance optimization, discover how ZFS keeps your storage resilient and ready for the unexpected.
Matt Fantinel ☛ text-overflow: ellipsis on multi-line text
Adding an automatic ellipsis to some text if it overflows its content is simple enough. You just set overflow: hidden to make sure the container doesn't scroll, and then text-overflow: ellipsis to add the ellipsis to the edge of the text.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Fedora 41
Wine is a powerful compatibility layer that allows GNU/Linux users to run backdoored Windows applications seamlessly. For Fedora users, installing Wine can open the door to a wide variety of software that may not be natively available on Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenShot on GNU/Linux Mint 22
OpenShot is a powerful, open-source video editing software that allows users to create and edit videos with ease. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, it has become a popular choice among video enthusiasts and professionals alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitKraken on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
GitKraken is a powerful and user-friendly Git client that provides an intuitive interface for managing version control. Its visual representation of repositories, branching, and merging makes it a popular choice among developers. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing GitKraken on Ubuntu 24.04 using various methods.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenEMR on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenEMR on OpenEMR on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. OpenEMR is a powerful open-source electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management software that is widely used in healthcare settings. Its flexibility, extensive features, and compliance with healthcare regulations make it a preferred choice for many medical practices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Atom Text Editor on openSUSE [Ed: This is Microsoft abandonware, try KATE instead]
Atom, a powerful and versatile text editor, has become increasingly popular among developers and programmers using openSUSE. This comprehensive guide will walk you through various methods to install Atom on your openSUSE system, ensuring you can harness its full potential for your coding projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on Debian 12
RustDesk stands out in the crowded field of remote desktop applications for several reasons. As an open-source solution, it offers transparency and customizability that proprietary software often lacks. Its cross-platform support means you can connect to your Debian 12 system from various devices, including Windows, macOS, and mobile platforms.
ID Root ☛ How To Write and Run C Program in Linux
Learning how to write and run a C program in GNU/Linux is an essential skill for anyone interested in system programming or software development. The C programming language has been a cornerstone of computing for decades, and it’s still widely used today for developing operating systems, embedded systems, and high-performance applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on Fedora 41
Remote desktop software has become an essential tool for IT professionals, remote workers, and tech enthusiasts alike. Among the various options available, RustDesk stands out as a powerful, open-source alternative to commercial solutions.
Enrico Zini: How to right click
I climbed on top of a mountain with a beautiful view, and when I started readying my new laptop for a work call (as one does on top of mountains), I realised that I couldn't right click and it kind of spoiled the mood.
TecMint ☛ How to Install FrankenPHP App Server in Ubuntu 24.04
FrankenPHP can make your PHP applications run faster by keeping your application in memory after the first load, so it doesn’t have to start from scratch with every request, which can lead to significant speed improvements.
LWN ☛ Book review: Run Your Own Mail Server
The most common piece of advice given to users who ask about running their own mail server is don't. Setting up and securing a mail server in 2024 is not for the faint of heart, nor for anyone without copious spare time. Spammers want to flood inboxes with ads for questionable supplements, attackers want to abuse servers to send spam (or worse), and getting the big providers to accept mail from small servers is a constant uphill battle. Michael W. Lucas, however, encourages users to thumb their nose at the ""Email Empire"", and declare email independence. His self-published book, Run Your Own Mail Server, provides a manual (and manifesto) for users who are interested in the challenge.