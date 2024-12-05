Suppose, not hypothetically, that you're switching from one mirrored set of M.2 NVMe drives to another mirrored set of M.2 NVMe drives, and so would like to have three or four NVMe drives in your desktop at the same time. Sadly, you already have one of your two NVMe drives on a PCIe card, so you'd like to get a single PCIe card that handles two or more NVMe drives. If you look around today, you'll find two sorts of cards for this; ones that are very expensive, and ones that are relatively inexpensive but require that your system supports a feature that is generally called PCIe bifurcation.