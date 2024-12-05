Kernel: Remembering Bonnie and LWN Articles Released From Paywall

The kernel's loadable-module facility allows code to be loaded into (and sometimes removed from) a running kernel. Among other things, loadable modules make it possible to run a kernel with only the subsystems needed for the system's hardware and workload. Loadable modules can also make it easy for out-of-tree code to access parts of the kernel that developers would prefer to keep private; this has led to many discussions in the past. The topic has returned to the kernel's mailing lists with two different patch sets aimed at further tightening the restrictions applied to loadable modules.

When the static kernel image is linked, references to symbols (the names of functions and data structures) are resolved using the entire global namespace. Loading a module also involves a linking step, but modules do not have access to the full namespace; instead, they can only access symbols that have been explicitly exported to them. There are two sets of exported symbols: those that are available to any loadable module, and those that are only available to modules that declare a GPL-compatible license. Access to symbols is the primary means by which the capabilities of loadable modules are limited, so it is not surprising that both patch sets make changes to that mechanism.