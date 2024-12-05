Security Leftovers
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Open Source Usage Trends and Security Challenges Revealed in New Study
The 'Linux' Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the release of "Census III of Free and Open Source Software – Application Libraries" (Census III) in collaboration with the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard. The study identifies the most widely-used free and open source software (FOSS) as application libraries. Among its key insights, the study underlines the ongoing importance of open source collaboration.
SANS ☛ Business Email Compromise, (Thu, Dec 5th)
Scoop News Group ☛ Study shows potentially higher prevalence of spyware infections than previously thought
An investigation into the numbers has some caveats, but those behind it say even a drastic reduction from what they found would be big.
Scoop News Group ☛ White House: Chinese telecom hacks have been in motion for years
A senior administration official said Wednesday the Salt Typhoon hack has impacted dozens of countries in a sweeping espionage campaign
IT Jungle ☛ Security Top of Mind as Massive Hacks Continue
The calendar indicates peace and joy, but instead a sense of dread and fear permeates business, as the number and scope of security breaches grows and new regulations loom on the horizon. Ransomware, in particular, is proving itself to be a thorny issue for companies of all sizes, including I.C.B.M. i shops.
Scoop News Group ☛ Federal transportation officials aim to ‘bridge gaps’ in OT cybersecurity
In a post-Colonial Pipeline world, DOT and TSA leaders say they’re pursuing a cross-sector approach to protecting operational technology.
PCLinuxOS
PCLOS Official ☛ Recent Updates
vivaldi-browser-7.0.3495.23
telegram-desktop-5.9.0
gstreamer1.0-1.24.10
timeshift-24.06.4
ugrep-7.1.1xterm-396
syncthing-1.28.1
bluez-5.79
rustdesk-1.3.3
focuswriter-1.8.9
handbrake-1.9.0
inxi-3.3.36
putty-0.82
pysolfc-3.1.0
ltris-2.0.3
