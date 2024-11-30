Open Hardware: Olimex, HackerBox, Raspberry Pi
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU
The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ HackerBox 0109 Explores Bluetooth Streaming Applications with Hands-On Kit
HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Deploying Ultralytics YOLO models on Raspberry Pi devices
Computer vision is redefining industries by enabling machines to process and understand visual data like images and videos. To truly grasp the impact of vision AI, consider this: Ultralytics YOLO models, such as Ultralytics YOLOv8 and the newly launched Ultralytics YOLO11, which support computer vision tasks like object detection and image classification, have been used over 100 billion times. There are 500 to 600 million uses every day and thousands of uses every second across applications like robotics, agriculture, and more.