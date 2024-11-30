Open Hardware: Olimex, HackerBox, Raspberry Pi

Computer vision is redefining industries by enabling machines to process and understand visual data like images and videos. To truly grasp the impact of vision AI, consider this: Ultralytics YOLO models, such as Ultralytics YOLOv8 and the newly launched Ultralytics YOLO11, which support computer vision tasks like object detection and image classification, have been used over 100 billion times. There are 500 to 600 million uses every day and thousands of uses every second across applications like robotics, agriculture, and more.