Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

Indiegogo recently introduced the GPD Pocket 4, a compact PC powered by AMD’s latest processors, including the Ryzen AI9 HX370. It features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, an M.2 NVMe port, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

This carrier board is equipped with a JMB585 PCIe to SATA controller, allowing connectivity for up to five HDDs or SSDs, complete with sleep and standby functionality. It also supports software RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10, providing robust data storage options. For networking needs, the board includes four gigabit Ethernet ports powered by an RTL8367 switch, ensuring high-speed connectivity for demanding applications.

Raspberry Pi has launched the Compute Module 5, the modular iteration of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, now available starting at $45. Key features include Gigabit Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs, PCIe support, and more.