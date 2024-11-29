Today in Techrights
Deny the Shopping Holiday, Celebrate the Real Holiday
Buy Nothing Day
The Linux Foundation (Fronting for Microsoft and Bill Gates, Not Linux) Makes Cyberspace Less Secure
Security is not the goal
[Meme] The Most Important Things When Committing Crimes
pronouns
New
CNX Software Selling Out to Microsoft For Deny Friday
Hardly the first time they do this
Links 28/11/2024: F.T.C. Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Microsoft, Bluesky Concerns
Links for the day
Gemini Links 28/11/2024: Fighting Evil and Games With “Content”
Links for the day
Microsoft Canonical: Proprietary Spyware in 'Community' Clothing
Some years ago Canonical decided to restore the mere appearance of being run like a democracy or a community
Stories About Microsoft and "Hey Hi" (LLMs Actually) 'Written' by Microsoft "Hey Hi" Chatbots With 'Linux' Thrown in for SEO Purposes
self-promotional Microsoft nonsense
Links 28/11/2024: Pakistan Turmoil, TuxCare Changes, and More 'Open'AI Problems
Links for the day
Links 28/11/2024: Privacy, DNS, and Python
Links for the day
[Meme] When Social Control Media is Over
Any deathbed regrets?
Death of Human Interaction
How much are future generations being "damaged" by premature introduction of skinnerboxes and, perhaps more importantly, is there any "safe" age?
Dr. Andy Farnell: "Electronic Voting" is a Solution to a Problem That Doesn't Exist
The arguments are similar to ones that we've made for years
The EPO's General Consultative Committee (GCC) Meeting Last Month Sought to Remove Genders (But It's Nearly Impossible in French and German)
there are so many major problems at the EPO; this one seems like a minor distraction and perhaps one that suits corrupt management (misdirection of anger)
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, November 27, 2024
