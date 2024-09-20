today's leftovers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ trurl 0.16
I decided to bump the minor version number again because there is a new option: --qtrim.
This is the old --trim option made simpler and specialized for query components only. When we added originally --trim, the idea was that it would be similar to --set and --get and be able to trim different components – but over time we have realized that the only component the trimming operation really makes sense for is query.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Backrooms: Escape Together, on Linux
I’m not why I had no idea what Backrooms was all about for the past few years. It must have been a blind spot. I came across Backrooms via a Hacker News post. Some guy had apparently found where the original pictures that started the Backrooms urban legend came from. That’s all good and well, but what is Backrooms?
SaaS/Back End/Databases
James G ☛ Improving relevance on my site search engine
The search engine on this website is powered by JameSQL, an open source, NoSQL database. The engine accepts a query and evaluates it according to any conditions specified. I strive to keep query times below 10ms, to help ensure the search experience feels and is as fast as possible.
The Register UK ☛ AWS claims its cloud faces competition from on-premises IT
Cloud behemoth AWS says it is facing stiff competition from on-premises infrastructure, which is a turnaround from its once-proud boast that all workloads would eventually move to the cloud.
In a summary of evidence given to UK watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), AWS denies that customers face any difficulty in switching from its platform. And to demonstrate this, AWS lists examples of customers returning from the cloud to run their IT on site.
Programming/Development
University of Toronto ☛ Open source maintainers with little time and changes
Of course this applies to more than just backward incompatible language changes; especially it applies to API changes. Both language and API changes force project maintainers into a Red Queen's Race, where their effort doesn't improve their project, it just keeps it working. Does this mean that you can never change languages or APIs in ways that break backward compatibility? Obviously not, but it does mean that you should make sure that the change is worth the cost, and the more used your language or API is, the higher the cost. C is an extremely widely used language, so the cost of any break with backward compatibility in it (including in the C standard library) is quite high.
Rlang ☛ How to Use cat() in R to Print Multiple Variables on the Same Line
Printing multiple variables on the same line is a fundamental skill for R programmers. This guide will introduce you to the cat() function, a powerful tool for efficient and flexible output in R.
Server
IBM Acquires Kubecost to Bring FinOps to Kubernetes Environments
IBM this week revealed it has acquired Kubecost, a provider of a cost monitoring and optimization platform designed specifically for Kubernetes environments.
Survey Surfaces Where Kubernetes Clusters Are Running Most
A survey of 125 IT professionals finds that three-quarters (75%) of respondents are running Kubernetes clusters in public clouds compared to 43% running Kubernetes in a private data center.
Cyber Security News ☛ 20 Best Linux Admin Tools In 2024
Linux admin tools provide administrators with comprehensive control over system configurations, performance monitoring, and security management, ensuring optimal operation of Linux environments.
These tools streamline tasks such as software updates, system backups, and user management, enhancing overall efficiency and reducing the complexity of managing multiple Linux systems.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 577: Multi-Threaded LZ4
New Host Introduction 🤭, From Bridging to Routing With FreeBSD, Sovereign Tech Fund to Invest €686,400 in FreeBSD Infrastructure Modernization, The Dying Computer Museum, In practice, abstractions hide their underlying details, LZ4 Compression Algorithm Gets Multi-Threaded Update, Using backdoored Windows or GNU/Linux on FreeBSD's vm-bhyve, and more
