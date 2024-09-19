Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04

 This tutorial will help you install Inkscape Vector Illustrator on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With this, you can start your creativity and vector drawing jobs on Ubuntu and join the amazing community worldwide. We offer you here both standard and alternative ways and this will make it possible for you to have two different versions running at the same time. Finally, we also mentioned our tutorial series Inkscape for Students for you to start learning right away. Now let's start!

9to5Linux

GNOME 47 “Denver” Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of GNOME 47 (codename Denver) include support for nine accent colors in the Style section of the Appearance panel in Settings, the implementation of the File Chooser portal so you can finally see bigger thumbnails when opening files in your favorite apps, and XDG dialog protocol implementation on Wayland to specify hints on surfaces such as dialog modality.

Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 41 beta is here to showcase the soon-to-be-released GNOME 47 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only and once again supports installing the NVIDIA drivers with Secure Boot enabled, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.

Tor Project blog

Is Tor still safe to use?

Please note, that for the great majority of users worldwide that need to protect their privacy while browsing the Internet, Tor is still the best solution for them. We encourage Tor Browser users and relay operators to always keep software versions up to date.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Adafruit Showcases New Feather Form-Factor Board Powered by RP2350

Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.

Fanless PC with N97 CPU Dual GbE LAN and Dual HDMI Ports Supporting 4K at 60Hz

The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.

LiteWing is an Open-Hardware, Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone Powered by the ESP32 Microcontroller

CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.

GENESYSM-ADN6: A 3.5″ SubCompact System with Triple 2.5GbE LAN Ports

AAEON has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a fanless 3.5″ SubCompact System designed for edge computing. Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs, it offers a compact, efficient solution for sectors like smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateways. The system features strong connectivity, including three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 for 2.5GbE networking.

