zm - improved cd
zm is cd for lazy people who don’t care where they are, or how to get where they’re going.
zm is a command line tool intended as a convenience layer on top of cd.
This is free and open source software.
typioca - minimal terminal based typing speed tester
typioca is a minimal, terminal based typing speed tester.
typioca is built with bubbletea, a powerful TUI framework.
This is free and open source software.
pazi - fast autojump helper
pazi is an autojump utility.
This tool remembers visited directories in the past and makes it easier to get back to them.
There are several autojump utilities, including fasd (or a better maintained fork), z, and autojump.
This implementation aims to be faster than any of the others (in no small part due to being in Rust), and also safer than fasd and z which, being shell-parsers written entirely in shell, are tricky to get right.
This is free and open source software.