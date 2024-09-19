posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



Quoting: RebeccaBlackOS - Debian-based live distro - LinuxLinks —

RebeccaBlackOS is a Debian-based live distribution which can be used to run Wayland desktop sessions. This is inspired by Linux distributions of the same theme (Hannah Montana Linux, and Justin Beiber Linux) that have appeared in the Linux community.

RebeccaBlackOS runs a variety of desktop environments on top of a Wayland graphical session. Desktops include Weston’s example desktop, GNOME shell, KDE Plasma, Wayfire / Mate, Sway, LXQt, and XFCE. The distribution was (and remains) one of the only Linux distributions to run a Wayland session from live media. The distribution is available in 32-bit and 64-bit builds for the x86 architecture. Virtual terminals are disabled in the kernel.

The developer is a fan of Rebecca Black.