Nix Steering Committee Election 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024



As a first step towards a better governance for official Nix projects, we are happy to announce the kick-off of the first Nix Steering Committee election!

The Steering Committee will be the primary community leadership body, responsible for steering the official Nix projects -- organisationally, socially, and technically. This includes making decisions over what is official, managing teams, approving NixOS Foundation policies relevant for the community, being the final escalation point, and more as detailed in the Nix Governance Constitution.

While the Steering Committee is given the authority to make decisions within the scope of its responsibilities directly, it is expected to delegate as much as possible.

