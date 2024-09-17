Canonical/Ubuntu: OIDC, Newsletter, and HowTos
Today we are announcing the general availability of Authd, a new authentication daemon for Ubuntu that allows direct integration with cloud-based identity providers for both Ubuntu Desktop and Server.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 857 for the week of September 8 – 14, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Automatically Update Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS using Unattended upgrades
Install Unattended upgrades on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 jammy GNU/Linux to update and upgrade it automatically without manually running any command. If you are on Ubuntu, especially a server edition, ensuring your system is up-to-date and timely is essential.
3 Ways to install OpenSCAD on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux
Learn the commands to install free and open-source OpenSCAD 3D CAD software on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the terminal and GUI. The 3D tool OpenSCAD generates 3D models from descriptive scripts.