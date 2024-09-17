Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (git, nodejs, and ring), Fedora (apr, bubblewrap, chromium, clamav, flatpak, mingw-expat, python3-docs, python3.12, and thunderbird), Mageia (assimp, botan2, python-tqdm, and radare2), Slackware (libarchive), and SUSE (curl).
SANS ☛ Managing PE Files With Overlays, (Mon, Sep 16th)
There is a common technique used by attackers: They append some data at the end of files (this is called an overlay). This can be used for two main reasons: To hide the appended data from the operating system (steganography). By example, you can append a text file at the end of a JPEG image. When your favourite image viewer will process the picture, it will just ignore the "rogue" data.
Security Week ☛ Apple Patches Major Security Flaws With iOS 18 Refresh
Apple warns that attackers can use Siri to access sensitive user data, control nearby devices, or view recent photos without authentication.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Legacy Ivanti Cloud Service Appliance Being Exploited
CISA wants everyone—and government agencies in particular—to remove or upgrade an Ivanti Cloud Service Appliance (CSA) that is no longer being supported.
Welcome to the security nightmare that is the Internet of Things.
IT Jungle ☛ Ethical Hackers Discuss Penetration Work On I.C.B.M. i
The I.C.B.M. i server is heralded as a secure platform, but in reality, it is susceptible to a range of attacks, including common ones and others that are unique to the platform. To help push the security ball forward and encourage secure I.C.B.M. i configurations, researchers from Silent Signal recently discussed their latest work during a European ethical hacking conference.
Security Week ☛ FBI, CISA Warn of Fake Voter Data Hacking Claims
Hackers keep making claims about voter information compromise, but the US government says they’re just trying to sow distrust in the elections.
Security Week ☛ 88,000 Impacted by Access Sports Data Breach Resulting From Ransomware Attack
Orthopedics services provider Access Sports says the data of 88,000 people was stolen by cybercriminals.
Security Week ☛ Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack That Hit Seattle Airport
The Port of Seattle, which operates the SEA Airport, has confirmed that the August outage was the result of a ransomware attack.
Security Week ☛ SolarWinds Patches Critical Vulnerability in Access Rights Manager
SolarWinds has announced patches for a critical-severity remote code execution vulnerability in Access Rights Manager.
Security Week ☛ US Sanctions Intellexa Executives as Surveillance Spyware Crackdown Expands
Sanctions target five individuals linked to Intellexa Consortium as the US government expands its crackdown on commercial spyware merchants.
Scoop News Group ☛ Treasury hits Predator spyware makers with more sanctions
It’s another swipe at the Intellexa Consortium, a sprawling network of companies.
RFA ☛ Pacific Islands Forum investigating cyberattack on networks
PIF Sec. Gen. Baron Waqa wouldn't comment on reports Chinese state-sponsored hackers were behind the intrusion.