Software: Valkey, PGP, and More
LWN ☛ Valkey 8.0.0 released
Version 8.0.0 of the Valkey open-source in-memory data store is now available.
Medevel ☛ PGP Encryption for GNU/Linux Users: Why It Matters and How to Use It!
What is PGP?
PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) is an encryption program that provides cryptographic privacy and authentication for data communication. It's widely used to secure emails, files, and other forms of digital communication.
Unicorn Media ☛ Just Released Nextcloud Hub 9 Focuses on Decentralization and Automating AI
Here's a look at the new features and expanded capabilities in Nextcloud Hub 9 which was released on Saturday.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ FreeCAD 1.0: The Most Important GNU/Linux Release of 2024
It may not be a Web Browser, Office Suite, or Game... but great CAD was needed for Linux.
Barry Kauler ☛ Geany mysterious Chinese behaviour
I used MoManager to create Simplified Chinese zh_CN.UTF-8 translations for /usr/bin/quicksetup, using MoManager's automatic translation feature. The result is in Easy 6.3. However, there is something weird with geany text editor...
A quicksetup.pot file is created like this: [...]